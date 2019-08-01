Puffin chest on return to Texas

BEEVILLE – Some 30 years ago, Birgir Fonsdal Kass was a foreign exchange student living in the Jackson home here.
His native land then, and still remains, the Faroe Islands, where he now makes a living in the fishing industry.
“I sell farmed salmon that is flown into the United States,” he said.
Flashback these three decades and Kass was still a student in high school eyeing America, hoping to spend a year here.
“I remember when I applied, I was hoping ... I would arrive in the south,” he said.
Coming here through the American Field Service, the selection of the Jimmy Jackson home was purely by chance.
“I was very lucky with Jimmy Jackson and his family,” Kass said.
Kass loves hunting, although in his country he doesn’t hunt the same game we do.
On the Faroe Islands, in the North Atlantic near Denmark, puffins and whales are the primary sport.
Jackson adds they have rabbits too, but Kass reminds him they are more aptly called hares as they dwarf those seen here.
Hunting puffins is bit like catching butterflies in that while one group scares the birds, another uses nets on long bamboo sticks — imagine an oversized butterfly net — to bring them down.
The rest, that’s dinner.
Here, he got his first taste of the hunt for turkey and deer.
“I had never seen a live deer or turkey,” he said.
The Jacksons own a ranch in Live Oak County which was one of his favorite places to visit.
“When I was here that was one of my favorite places to go,” Kass said.
Jackson, a well-known birder in this area, admits he has mellowed with age and no longer hunts much.
“He is getting sentimental in his old age,” Kass said as Jackson laughs with him. “He doesn’t want to kill anything anymore.”
Jackson remembers when Kass first arrived, standing well over a head above 6 feet.
“He shows up in August and the football coaches went crazy,” Jackson said. “They wanted him badly to play football.”
But Kass isn’t used to the South Texas heat as his home is far cooler than here.
That didn’t prevent his disappointment.
“In hindsight, I understand,” he said.
When Kass left after his year here as a teenager, he took his memories with him.
“A friend of mine calls me Beeville,” he said. He carries with him a permanent reminder — a yellow rose and the state flag inked on his arm.
Kass continues to make trips to the United States as he can.
In the early ’90s, he made a trip across the country, stopping to meet up with Jackson.
“We bought a Delta 88 from an Irish car dealer with 18,000 miles for $1,400.”
They made the trip, seeing all the sights they could and sold the car back to the dealer for $600.
This trip too will be filled with adventure.
Their arrival in Houston was well timed as NASA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
He and his family are planning a trip to Corpus Christi to visit the beach and the USS Lexington — as in high school, Kass was selected as one to fly onto the aircraft carrier aboard a twin-engine plane.
With him are his wife, Beinta, and their children.
Interestingly, his wife was also a foreign exchange student in Texas at the same time he was.
They didn’t meet until later on the islands in 1993.
“My parents and her parents knew each other,” he said.
Now they are back and visiting the spots they saw in their youth – this time together.
“We have been talking about coming over for a while,” he said. “I always spoke so highly of South Texas.”
They will be around, somewhere in this country, until Aug. 15 when they head back, in time for their youngsters to return to school.
