Due to a recent jail inspection at the Bee County Law Enforcement Center that resulted in a current non-compliance standing, county officials have finally presented a possible $202,989 temporary Band-aid for the main violation.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias presented a plan of action, which was dated June 17, to the court that addresses the building “not properly conditioning the air and extremely high relative humidity.”
“Despite 16 years of greatness,” began Sheriff Alden Southmayd, “We are out of compliance. This is the first time we have been out of compliance, but we gotta own up to it. We have already been addressing issues.”
The plan of action is a short-term solution while the court waits for the report from a third-party company, HMG and Associates Inc., which was brought in last month to determine both the problem and the solution for the unacceptable temperatures and humidity at the jail.
“We suggest utilizing temporary 100% outside air pretreat units to supply 55 degree Fahrenheit air to each of the 12 rooftop units at their outdoor air sections,” Farias’ plan states. “This will lower the space relative humidity in the jail to be within acceptable comfort conditions. The costs for the units as noted by Aggreko is $19,333 per month, plus $15,824 install, plus $6,900 fuel.”
The temporary solution would remain in place for at least six months, according to Farias’ plan of action.
The plan also states that the installation of these units will not affect the function of the rooftop air conditioning units on the smoke control system and HMG will be on site during installation and duct work.
The portable shop fans and dehumidifiers that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) said were unacceptable – and were the county’s first attempt at a temporary solution – will be removed.
County Auditor April Cantu said although this was considered an emergency that needed to be fixed as soon as possible to address the violations and so the inmates could remain in the facility; the county will not need to dip into its reserve account to cover the cost of the temporary solution.
Farias’ plan did not include any mention of whether the county would ever be able to recoup the cost of the temporary solution.
Sheriff Southmayd, while addressing a question regarding another violation that was cited in the TCJS’ non-compliance report, maintained his previous stance that a technical issue did not negatively impact the care of the inmates or his employees.
“A lot of it has to do with the new jail,” he said. “The software has an electronic count system that isn’t registering, so we went back to paper counts, including the recreation time. We’ve also added daily checks by a supervisor to make sure the paperwork is being done correctly.”
Sheriff Southmayd and Commissioner Farias also said they addressed signage issues regarding the placement of fire extinguisher signs.
“We don’t want to make excuses,” said Sheriff Southmayd. “These are growing pains and there were a lot of learning curves this last year in the building. I think my guys are doing a good job adjusting and we’re going to be better for this.”
The architect firm for the jail, Brinkley-Sargent Wiginton Architects (BSW), did not respond to messages seeking comment on the problems with the jail by press time.
MD Engineering, which is part of the BSW Team, also did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The construction manager, Turner Construction Company, agreed to speak about their involvement in the jail project, but did not return messages in time for print.
The project manager, ECM International Inc., could not be reached.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•