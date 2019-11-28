RACE – ‘C’ is for ‘construction’ at St. Mary’s

BEEVILLE – St. Mary’s Academy Charter School students, ages 7-12, obtained their beautiful blue toolboxes on Friday Nov. 8, to begin the construction portion of the afterschool RACE program.
The toolboxes were purchased by a grant from H-E-B Tournament of Champion’s event awarded to St. Mary’s on Aug. 6.
The excitement was palpable from the moment the students caught a glimpse of the wood, saws and clamps. When they actually went to the robotics room and were issued a tool box, there was no containing the enthusiasm.
The weather forced the project to move inside, which made a few of the paraprofessionals wonder if they shouldn’t delay the activity for a better weather day. Dr. Becky Simonson, however, took one look at the eager faces and said, “We are doing it, one adult per saw!” The classroom was quickly set up to allow students to use clamps to hold their trim board for sawing practice. The initial saws were small inexpensive saws that were a little hard to use.
Dr. Simonson attempted a demonstration using the less expensive saws, which did not go smoothly. She then deferred to Nichlos Hernandez, Robotics After School teacher, who demonstrated clamping the wood off one side of the table for sawing. He had observed that the cheaper saws required a few one direction passes, prior to engaging the back-and-forth motion. The students ended up doing a great job.
In addition to sawing, the students used their tape measure, ruler and right angle to make calculations on their work. They quickly observed the benefit of being able to saw a right angle or other specific cut based on a project’s requirements. Now the class learned the benefit of the miter box and how much nicer a professional saw was to work with. After the students measured and sawed their pieces of trim, they moved onto the miter box. Margaret Dunn, a grandparent, ran the miter box station. The students found it fascinating and easy to use. Mrs. Dunn was surprised at how well it worked, this was her first time using one as well.
In addition to the other tools, the students wore their carpenter’s tool belt, safety glasses and some worked wearing a dust mask. Their tool boxes included three carpenter’s pencils, a sharpener, wood working clamps, a screwdriver, a hammer, safety glasses, right angle, tape measure, a ruler and gloves. The school purchased yardsticks, levels, saws, miter boxes and assorted screwdrivers separately.
The children used both Philips head screwdrivers and flatheads to join wood pieces together. They also used their hammers to join pieces together. One group of enterprising students used the hammers and nails to create pretty designs in the 12” by 12” balsa wood.
Tech coordinator/ RACE team coach Ken Nagle explained that at this point, students would start to work on their own or their team project. Staff have spent every Friday after school and four all-day First Friday events exposing the students to robotics, aquaponics, construction, mechanical engineering and electronic engineering. At this point the students’ will create their own project for the science fair, hopefully with more entries into the physical science categories. Those were not well represented by St. Mary’s in the past year’s event.
One student confided to Simonson at the soccer playoffs on Saturday Nov. 9, that he had already started his construction project with his father. Simonson was pleased and surprised, stating, “He hasn’t had 24 hours since we started the construction, and he is already home building something!”