Raffle aims to aid Crime Stoppers

Texas Ranger Justin Cuellar (second, from left) accepts what will temporarily be his on-duty weapon – a Sig Sauer STX 1911 pistol from (from left) General Manager Shawn Ramon, owner Larry Dziuk and Sales Manager Gilbert Gonzalez of Superior Auto in Beeville. For just $100, people can have a chance at winning the weapon – which Dziuk donated – in a raffle to be held Jan. 30. Just 156 tickets will be sold, with the proceeds to benefit Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers.