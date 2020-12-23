Raffle aims to aid Crime Stoppers

There will be just 156 chances to win a piece of history as Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers will raffle a pistol currently in use by a Texas Ranger.
Larry Dziuk, owner of Superior Auto in Beeville, donated a Sig Sauer STX 1911 pistol. The .45 caliber handgun has burlwood grips and comes with an eight-round magazine.
Mike Showalter of Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers said that, unlike the past three years, the winner will not be selected at the organization’s annual law-enforcement appreciation dinner. That event was canceled out of caution due to COVID-19 precautions.
However, for the second year, Texas Ranger Justin Cuellar – who is assigned to Bee and Live Oak counties – will be the one carrying the weapon that will become the prize. Cuellar, who has served as a ranger since May 2019, is currently carrying the pistol while he is on duty. Along with the handgun, the winner of the weapon will receive a framed letter of authenticity signed by Cuellar.
Showalter said those wishing to try their luck can purchase a playing card from three decks for $100 each. The sale began Saturday, Dec. 12. Remaining cards can be purchased either at Americana Arms, Superior Auto or from Showalter’s wife, Ann.
“The drawing will be held at Americana Arms Jan. 30 at noon,” he said. “Players don’t have to be present to win.”
Proceeds from the raffle will go toward Crime Stoppers’ three scholarships, one given to an outgoing high school senior from each county. Showalter said eligible students must be the children or grandchildren of active or retired law-enforcement personnel or someone interested in entering the field of law enforcement.
“Last year, we awarded $1,500 per child,” he said. “We’re hoping to bump it up to $2,000 per child.”
For more information, call Ann Showalter, 361-375-2634; Superior Auto, 361-358-6611; or Americana Arms, 361-362-3573.