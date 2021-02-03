Rail could be key to county’s growth

As officials continue to devise ways to bolster the region’s economy for decades to come, it is becoming more apparent that the only way to grow Bee County’s manufacturing sector – and grow jobs – is through the addition of rail.
The Bee Area Partnership is well aware of the issue, which is why the public-private partnership has included a freight railway infrastructure initiative as part of its 2021 Program of Work. Randy Seitz, BAP’s chief executive officer said, “Transportation is so expensive right now. Gasoline prices are so expensive. Rail is needed today as much as it was needed way back when, when it was active here. There are existing companies that could use the rail service. But if we’re ever going to attract new business, any type of sound manufacturing, we’re going to need rail service.”
The San Antonio & Aransas Pass rail line that once linked San Antonio to the Gulf Coast ran through Bee County, and remnants of it still are visible in various areas such as Beeville and Skidmore. According to a Texas historical marker at the corner of West Bowie and North Madison streets, by 1889 the city had become a shipping hub for cattle and cotton. The Southern Pacific Railroad later added a second line that connected Beeville to Victoria and the port of Galveston, and passengers also would travel by train. But by 1994, the county’s rail era was over.
BAP, according to its Program of Work, plans to work with regional companies in need of rail access and plan town hall meetings with federal, state and local officials to convince them that rail needs to come back to Bee County. The organization also wants to work with the Union Pacific Railroad to make this a reality. Seitz said this could be accomplished most effectively by constructing a railway spur from the nearest access point to a terminus in Chase Field.
Bee County already has been passed over by a large employer due to its lack of rail access. Decision makers at Steel Dynamics Inc. decided to build the company’s $1.9 billion plant in Sinton instead of Beeville for that very reason, Seitz confirmed.
“I’m talking to a company from overseas right now, who has a very strong interest in Bee County, that would bring a bulk of their raw material in by port,” he said. “Once it’s offloaded at the port, it would be most cost effective to be brought over here by rail.”
According to Union Pacific’s website, one of its trains is able to move the same amount of freight that is moved by 300 trucks. The company states that its trains are three to four times as efficient as modern semi trucks and that they can move freight 444 miles on a single gallon of diesel fuel.
Truckinginfo.com rates the average fuel economy of a fully-loaded 18-wheeler at just 5.9 miles per gallon. Seitz said fuel is one of the driving costs of shipping, which is why larger manufacturers prefer rail.
Since he came to the BAP in mid-October, Seitz said he has received about a dozen leads from the state about companies wanting to set up manufacturing operations in Texas.
“Out of that dozen leads, I would say all but two said, ‘If you don’t have rail, don’t bother responding.’”
Seitz said that while the Texas Department of Transportation’s Rail Division has been cooperative in BAP’s quest to bring rail back to Bee County, officials from Union Pacific Railroad have yet to return his telephone calls. The company also had not responded to a request for comment by press time.