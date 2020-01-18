Rally to help injured jailer

BERCLAIR – Four members of a Beeville family are recovering from a New Year’s Day crash near Berclair.
Christy Martell said she, her 19-year-old son Daniel Reese and daughters Emily Reese, 17, and Kaydancee Martell, 7, were headed home from visiting family in Houston when Christy swerved to avoid an 18-wheeler that had careened into their lane.
“We avoided it,” she said. “We hit the ditch, a fence line and a tree.”
Christy and her daughters were taken via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville. She and Kaydancee suffered cuts and bruises while Emily, later transferred to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, broke her left clavicle. Christy, Kaydancee and Emily since have been released from the hospital.
Daniel – a jailer in the Bee County Jail – however, shattered both legs and was flown to a hospital in Houston. He later was transferred to a hospital in San Antonio, where he remains in a rehabilitation facility.
“Financially, it’s going to be quite an expense to drive back and forth,” Christy said. “... I have family near San Antonio helping out when I’m not there.”
Right now, Christy has no idea how long it will be before Daniel comes home.
“It could be two weeks, it could be two months, it could be three months before he’s able to walk,” she said.
Christy’s husband, Robert, is a cadet training to become a Beeville police officer. When members of the department became aware of the crash, Police Chief Robert Bridge said they, along with members of the Beeville Fire Department and Angel Care EMS took up a collection to help the family, raising as much as $1,800.
Officer John Berry also setup a GoFundMe account to raise additional funds.
Anyone wishing to help the Martells is asked to contribute to the GoFundMe account at https://bit.ly/3ac6BR6.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.