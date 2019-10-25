SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Air Force Airman Roy Lee Ramon graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Oct. 18.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Ramon will pursue his associate’s degree at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls and work toward a degree in Applied Science in Aviation, Maintenance & Technology.
He is the son of Rolando Lee Ramon Sr. and Christina Rivas Ramon of Beeville and is a 2018 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.