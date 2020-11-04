Randy sets his ‘Seitz’ on county’s growth

BEEVILLE – He took the helm less than a month ago and already Randy Seitz has big plans for Bee County.
Seitz began working Oct. 5 as the president/chief executive officer of the Bee Area Partnership – a public/private entity that was formed to help shape the county’s economic development future. Taking the wheel of such an endeavor is nothing new for Seitz, who cut his teeth on economic development 27 years ago in Buffalo, New York, the city where he grew up.
Seitz last worked in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, as the president and CEO of the Penn-Northwest Development Corp.
Despite having great success recruiting various businesses to that area, including many distribution companies, Seitz and his family decided to come back to Texas to live closer to his wife Lupe’s family. Her parents still reside in the Rio Grande Valley, where he met Lupe when he was working in Harlingen from 1997-2004.
When it comes to business, Seitz sees nothing but positives for the region.
“My whole career has been in helping small communities and rural economies,” he said. “Beeville is a small community adjacent to larger markets. Beeville is in the catbird seat – Corpus Christi, Laredo, San Antonio, the Valley and Houston are not far away. The transportation routes are great and this is an excellent place for companies to locate, especially if their line of work is in logistics and transport.”
Seitz said that Beeville can benefit from its proximity to the larger cities he named because local real estate costs and labor costs are lower, which would allow employers to experience little difficulty in creating family wage-sustaining jobs...
