SKIDMORE – Classes are canceled for the remainder of the week in the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District while the FBI works to determine the origin of a ransomware attack.
Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, who confirmed the attack Sept. 15, said the suspension of in-person and remote learning through Sept. 18 will give district personnel the opportunity to "sweep, clean and reinstall software." However, sporting events will continue as scheduled.
Waterhouse said the computer situation also has left him unable to update S-TISD parents about the latest news concerning the district’s COVID-19 response. He said that there currently are four elementary students who were sent home with coronavirus-like symptoms, who will not be permitted to return for 10 days or if a doctor clears them due to an alternative diagnosis.
At the district’s high school, 17 students are quarantined at home after coming in contact with a student who tested positive for COVID 19. Waterhouse said all contact tracing and disinfection protocol are being followed.