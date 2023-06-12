One only has to spend a few minutes with Mary Fuentes to see the genuine pride she takes in doing her job well. She has worked in the housekeeping department, with the exception of about five years in the laundry, at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital since being hired on Jan. 26, 1988.
Looking far younger than her 78 years of age, Fuentes is now the oldest employee in the department. And she has outlasted all of her original housekeeping co-workers.
Fuentes has never been opposed to hard work. Prior to coming to the hospital she worked as a custodian at Refugio High School. There her duties included helping in the kitchen, cleaning and painting, a lot of painting, during the summer months.
When Fuentes was hired at RCMH she became the fourth member of her family to do so. Her son worked in security and her two sisters were nurses.
Fuentes was first assigned to the 1st and 2nd floors, being responsible for keeping the offices and the emergency room clean. At that time, the housekeeping department worked seven days on and four days off.
Now she only works four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or later when the workload warrants it. And, if needed she will work on the weekend.
Her current duties not only include cleaning the rooms on the 3rd floor, but she is also responsible for making sure the linen closet and the lab are stocked with the necessary items. Fuentes has a daily routine she follows in order to help her stay on schedule each day.
Fuentes had a light heart attack in 2011. That led to her current schedule of working 32 hours a week, no weekends and no holidays. She mentioned that the administration and the other employees take good care of her, always making sure that she is all right.
When asked what motivates her to continue to do her job well after so many years, the septuagenarian said, “I love what I do. You have to like what you’re doing to do a good job.”
When speaking of her longevity on the job, Fuentes said that the hospital seems like a second home to her. “Everybody is nice and friendly. We help each other and get along well.”
Fuentes is thinking of retiring, some time next year, as long as her health holds out. When that day comes, she will certainly be missed at the hospital.