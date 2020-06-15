Ready for prime time

CHICAGO – One of Beeville’s biggest celebrities is headed for prime time on the national stage.
WGN America announced last week that 2002 A.C. Jones High alumnus Albert Ramon would be the chief meteorologist for the network’s new prime time national newscast called News Nation.
“It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up that literally just fell in my lap,” Ramon said during an interview following WGN America’s announcement on June 2.
The former Trojan relocated to Chicago in late May after his final day on the air (May 20) at Austin’s ABC affiliate KVUE.
The new program will launch Sept. 1.
The program, according to the company’s release, will air daily from 8-11 p.m. eastern time, and “will draw on the local, regional, and national expertise of (parent company Nexstar Media Group’s) 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.
News Nation will feature weekday anchors Joe Donlon and Marni Hughes, breaking news anchor Rob Nelson and Ramon as the chief meteorologist.
“The reason I think this is just going to make a mark in prime time is because it’s going to be unbiased news and no opinion,” Ramon said about the program. “It’s just going to be news and it’s just going to be weather.
“While the other cable networks are either showing entertainment or they’re doing opinionated news, you’re going to get straight news and straight weather (from us).”
Weather will play a key role, according to Ramon.
“Weather is going be a huge cornerstone to News Nation,” he said. “If there’s active severe weather or active tropical weather, we’re not only going to have the resources from over 200 meteorologists across the country within the company, but also those video resources.”
Ramon is already knee deep in work in his new hometown in preparation for the program’s launch, he said.
“Over the next three months, we’re going to build a national weather center from the ground up,” Ramon said. “... We’re training a weather staff. We have brand new, state-of-the-art computers, and that’s going to take a long time to produce graphics for every city in the country and be able to pull up live Doppler radar from Corpus Christi or live Doppler radar from San Antonio or really anywhere in the country.”
In the works
Ramon announced on social media on May 9 that he would be leaving KVUE, the station he had called home for a decade.
At the time, he couldn’t announce any specifics about where he was headed or what he’d be doing, simply saying that he was leaving Austin for a new opportunity.
“That was kind of the hardest thing to keep it a secret,” he said. “... My immediate family knew and some of my best friends, but that’s about it.”
Ramon’s bump to the national scene had been in the works for more than three months by the time he announced he was leaving KVUE.
In late February, Jennifer Lyons, WGN America’s vice president for news, emailed Ramon about the new program.
Ramon said he had a Zoom call with Lyons the next day after she emailed him and he was flying to Chicago to interview just days after that.
“I got their vision, and they got my vision of how I would like to cover weather on a national platform, and it went on from there,” Ramon said. “Within a couple of weeks, I was packing up the house in Central Texas and getting ready to make the move to Chicago.”
Starting young
The 36-year-old said his fascination with weather dates back to early as the second grade.
“It turned into an interest from about second grade and just kind of turned into this thing that I think about on a daily basis, then I was able to turn it into a career,” he said.
The fascination began on Charco Road, just north of Beeville.
“I grew up on a ranch just north of Beeville off of Charco Road. When you’re out in the country, a lot of livelihoods depend on weather,” he said. “... Also, being out in the country, you get this 360 degree view of storms coming in with cold fronts from the north or storms in the summertime coming off the Gulf of Mexico with the sea breeze.
“I just felt like I was surrounded by weather.”
And though he doesn’t have children, he’s able to flawlessly deliver the perfect “dad joke” pun to describe his passion for his business.
“It was literally the perfect storm,” he said with a laugh. “I was in the perfect location to allow that interest in weather to manifest into a passion.
“And now it’s been a career for the past 15 years.”
A career that is about to hit prime time on a grand scale.
