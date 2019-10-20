Ready, set, bid

BEEVILLE – When the committee organizing the Oct. 24 Friends of the NRA banquet began planning, the focus was on the firearms that would be auctioned and raffled off during the event.
However, one purchase that would look good hanging over a mantel is the U.S. Cavalry Presentation Short Sword.
Presentation short swords have been given to officers for victory or gallantry since the Revolutionary War.
Only 1,130 of the swords were made for 2019 Friends of the NRA events, and one will be available for raffle or auction at the Oct. 24 event.
The blade has been customized with engraving and the NRA logo by Blue Ridge Knives.
The sword comes with the same type of scabbard that military units once had engraved with the name, rank and dates of service for the honoree who was to receive it.
For blade lovers not interested in a short sword, friends of the National Rifle Association will be able to compete for knife sets that will be offered during the banquet.
Those will include the Silver Stag Guide Knife Combo Set and the Puma Fixed Blade Knife with logo.
The Silver Stag set has two handmade, full tang, hollow ground and jeweled, D2 tool steel bladed knives that come with a lifetime warranty.
Both knives fit in a custom leather, piggy back sheath.
One of the knives has a 5.5-inch and the other a three-inch blade with Western Birdseye Maple handles with hand-applied anti-slip file work.
The knives are made by experts at the Silver Stag Knife Company in 11- and seven-inch overall lengths and are described as being perfect for heavy and detailed field dressing work.
Only 1,130 of the knives were made exclusively for 2019 Friends of the NRA events.
The Puma SGB fixed blade hunting knife has a 4.5-inch fixed blade with the NRA logo that is assembled in Asia with a blade made in Solingen, Germany.
As with the others, only 1,130 copies of the knife were produced for the Friends of the NRA events for this year.
The full tang knife comes with genuine stag handles with a brass finger guard, inlay shield, the red dot of a Rockwell proof mark and measures nine inches overall.
The knife comes in a brown leather sheath and the NRA logo on the blade.
Friends of the NRA is a fund-raising arm of the association that provides grant money for scouting, ROTC and school-related firearms safety and shooting sports programs for young persons.
This will be the first time for a Friends of the NRA banquet to be held in Bee County.
The banquets have been held in other counties in the Texas Coastal Bend area, and those who have attended them have been impressed with the programs.
Most of the money raised in the events comes from raffles and auctions of firearms, knives and other products that hunters and shooters will find useful and decorative.
Single tickets to the event are $50 each, and tables can be reserved for $500.
Sponsors also will be able to provide special items that can be presented to persons who sit at their tables.
Tickets can be purchased at Americana Arms or by telephone at 361-362-3573.
The event is being held at the Bee County Expo Center, and the doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. that Thursday.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.