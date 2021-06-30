Bee County will soon have a new EMT serving the community.
William Gamez, 17, recently graduated from the Health Professions Magnet Academy as valedictorian and as the first student to receive an Emergency Medical Technician Certification.
“Helping people is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid,” he said. “I found out about the program my sophomore year, and I knew it was something I wanted to do. My future is in the health field so this is perfect.”
Gamez said he hopes to one day become a doctor but knew that practicing his new skills in the back of the ambulance was something that would benefit him in more ways than one.
“The skills were my favorite part,” said Gamez. “I enjoyed the ride-alongs and dealing with patients. There are a lot of challenges in the program because there’s a lot of information, and it’s very stressful to know someone could be dying right in front of you.”
Gamez said the coursework, on top of his normal classes and homework, was overwhelming at times, but with the help and guidance of his instructors and family, he was able to push through the difficult times successfully.
“Will is the perfect example of how a student can excel in academics while still completing a CTE program of study,” said Career and Technical Education Director Jay Viertel. “Preparing for and passing an industry certification like EMT is not easy for anyone. The real-world experiences that he has had in our Health Professions classes give him a definite advantage in any career that he decides to pursue in the future.”
Gamez said working with students his age also helped him to learn and go through life-changing lessons and become more responsible.
“Completing a CTE program of study and earning an industry-based certification makes students like Will Gamez more marketable in the workforce and postsecondary institutions,” said Ann Ewing, A.C. Jones High School principal. “It takes a certain level of commitment and maturity for a high school student to earn an industry-based certification while still participating in extracurricular high school activities. It is also a testament to the amazing CTE staff we have here in BISD.”
Gamez’s parents also support his goals of serving the county and city as an EMT.
“We were so excited to learn about the EMT program and felt this would provide him hands-on experience and also job opportunities when he graduated,” said his parents Art and Sara Gamez. “We are so proud of him for earning his EMT certification and can’t wait for his future in the medical field.”
Gamez said he felt an extra sense of responsibility to dedicate himself to the program that is provided to the students free of charge.
“It made me grow up because I realized that I had to put the work in myself,” he said. “Seeing things like an amputation or death is not normal, and it takes a lot out of you. But it also made me realize that this is what I want to do, and I need to be dedicated and committed.”
Gamez said working in Beeville before going to college and during the summer and some weekends will help to give him a different perspective of the medical field.
“The instructors made it fun for me because they knew how bad I wanted it,” he said. “You just have to stay focused and put in the work. I hope I can come back and provide guidance for future students so I can tell them not to be scared and anything is possible.
