Actual sustained rainfall just recently made its way to Bee County this past week. However, this sudden change in weather still may not be enough for some ranchers whose livelihoods depend on it.
The work that ranchers and farmers do throughout the year requires water to make ends meet.
“Without rain, crops don’t grow and grass doesn’t grow,” said local rancher Matthew Huie. “There’s three basic essentials to growing food and fiber. ... The third is water. Without water, nothing grows well. Since we are at 20% or less of our normal rainfall in the last six or seven months, the crops in Bee County and surrounding counties are going to be probably 30% or less of normal.”
Huie also noted that lack of water has also limited the growth of grass. Without grass, livestock cannot graze. While it is typical in the winter time to have some grass from the fall, without the rain, many ranchers have had to purchase feed to keep their livestock fed.
“... We’ve grown very little grass so far this spring because of a lack of rain, so the cattle are all hungry,” said Huie. “... At some point, in order to keep everything going, we’ve got to take feed to them. ... Which has significant costs associated with it over letting them do what they do naturally.”
While Huie has said the recent rainfall will certainly help, there are still some areas in the county that have not seen as much rain as others. Without continual sustained rainfall, it will take more than a few days of rain to return to normal.
“It doesn’t rain grass and it doesn’t rain crops,” said Huie. “For the crops, this rain is too late to help very much at all. For grass, certainly this will help but this is not prime season to grow grass unless you have a lot of rain, because it is super hot.”
According to Huie, based on history and weather forecasts, he foresees a rough summer. Without several days of significant rainfall, ranchers may be forced to take losses on the calves that they sell. Some are already selling smaller calves than what would be normal.
“They’re going to have to decide if they want to spend money and try to keep their herds or do they want to sell out and risk having to replace their herds later at a potentially higher price,” said Huie.
Frank Massey, a local cattle raiser in north Bee County, did not receive as much rain as the southern part of the county.
Massey said that in a regular season, the cost of feed is close to $50,000. Now this cost has doubled.
“It’s taken me 12 years to build this herd to where I am today,” said Massey. “To get this ranch in the condition it’s in today. If I get out, I’m out. I don’t have another 12 years in my life to do this again.”
The lack of rain has had issues that ripple all throughout the agricultural economy. Other ranchers are in no position to buy animals due to their lack of grass.
While this recent rain has certainly helped agricultural workers throughout the county, it has not solved the issues brought by the lack of rain. It has only earned them a brief reprieve.
