When calamity strikes a community, be it fire or flood or rampaging storm, it may very well be a volunteer from the American Red Cross who steps up to find those displaced shelter for the night and resources to pick up the pieces of their lives.
“When we talk about disasters and emergencies in the community, we’re not just talking about the hurricanes, the tornados … or flooding, we’re also talking about home fires,” Angelina Garcia, executive director of the Coastal Bend Chapter of the American Red Cross, said. “That’s the lion’s share of what we’re responding to, because those are everyday occurrences. The Red Cross throughout the United States … is responding to 60,000 emergencies per year.”
The Coastal Bend
Chapter encompasses some 19 counties across the whole of the Coastal Bend, of which Bee County is just one – but among its numbers, Bee County, which marks its first full year in operation, has proven itself exemplary among its peers, a model partnership between national agency and local community.
“This is a really great … example of what we want to see in other communities throughout the 19 counties the Coastal Bend serves,” Garcia said. “It’s a model partnership, because the church offers us space … for sheltering folks in the event of an emergency. These are the types of partnerships we’re looking for in the 19 counties we serve. This is an absolutely wonderful example of what the power of volunteers can do.”
Bee County’s emergency response was very different a year ago, before Community Preparedness Education Team Member Richard Perry chanced upon an old Red Cross flier hung upon the bulletin board at First United Methodist Church in Beeville. Back then, the closest Red Cross resources were headquartered in Victoria, in Corpus Christi, and response was slow.
“Years ago when the Red Cross was around, but long distance, when we’d have a bad house fire and a family lost everything, we would call (and) it may be several hours or even the following day (before) they could put them up for a night,” Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris said. “(It’s) totally different now. We give a call and they are there on the spot.”
The help has been sorely needed, as Burris’ department has been grappling with an uptick in fires, and when things aren’t burning, the region has been assailed by cold snaps, unseasonable snows and hurricanes.
“It’s really been a blessing having them in town now,” Burris said.
Richard Perry knows what it’s like to have nothing. He grew up tough, and throughout his youth his family found solace in the generosity of the community. It was these experiences that pushed him to do more to help others as well.
“Me growing up and being in need and people coming out and supporting us, and then when we had disasters with fires and I was old enough to start assisting and volunteering, I did,” Perry said. “It’s basically in my family, my blood.” Perry was instrumental in bringing Bee County its local Red Cross branch, answering an old call for volunteers and working to form a partnership with the church that has enabled both Red Cross and church to better fulfill their missions of community service.
“Richard and the Red Cross have taken it to the next level,” First United Methodist Pastor Adrienne Zermeno said. “Rather than be visitors, they’ve really been a part of us.”
First United Methodist has served as a warming shelter for the community during recent cold snaps this year, a function Zermeno initially thought she was untrained for.
“I can’t run a warming shelter, I have no training or experience,” she said. “And Richard said ‘yeah, but we’ll partner with the Red Cross and they have all of that.’”
That is the nature of the Red Cross – that it not only provides resources, but training and skills to better make use of those resources, to its partners and allies…and most especially its volunteers.
“The Red Cross has so many skillsets,” Alex Partida, disaster program specialist, said. “There’s something for everybody.”
“The beauty in what we do at the Red Cross is that there’s room at the table for everyone,” Garcia said. “You can volunteer as much as you want or as little as you want, because there’s always a need. Responders for home fires or even disasters on the other end of the country … we provide them with specialized training that equips them to do that job for us. Ninety percent of the workforce we have with the Red Cross are volunteers. Without that workforce, we can’t fulfill that mission of alleviating human suffering … in the face of disasters.”
The call is open – and urgent – for more volunteers, especially around the Coastal Bend and right here in Bee County. Perry wants to build the local Red Cross into a true team, able to respond to disasters and keep the community cared for no matter what may happen.
“We’re really looking for folks who can come out alongside Richard and say ‘you know, I think I can help one day or two days out of the week,’” Garcia said. “Our goal for this community is to build resiliency.”
That resiliency comes from volunteer efforts – but local organizations, churches and businesses can contribute as well. Support comes in all forms, and building community partnerships is a big part of how the Red Cross functions.
If you are interested in volunteering or would like to know more about the Red Cross, consider visiting its website at www.redcross.org and select “volunteer” to see what opportunities feel right for you.