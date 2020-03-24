Region takes cautious stand in face of COVID-19

BEEVILLE – Despite no known cases of COVID-19 – novel coronavirus – in Bee County, the area continues to take an abundance of caution amid its spread nationwide.
Public schools
The response by Bee County’s four public school districts continues to evolve, with students experiencing a lengthy spring break as all schools remain closed.
The Pawnee Independent School District (ISD) had its spring break March 16-20. But officials decided to remain closed through Friday, April 3. In a letter posted on their website and signed by Superintendent Michelle Hartman, Pawnee ISD states that they are finalizing the logistics on distance learning options and addressing children’s nutritional needs while school is out.
Further details were to be made available via the website by March 24.
April 3 is the same date through which the Pettus ISD will remain closed. That district has not had an instructional day since before its spring break March 9-13.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD, which also had a March 9-13 spring break, remained closed the week of March 16-20. This will likely change as the state has ordered closed through April 3 but still requiring remote learning options.
Private schools
The area’s private schools have taken a similar approach. While St. Mary’s Academy Charter School planned to be open the week of March 23-27, St. Philip’s Episcopal School is closed until April 6.
St. Philip’s teachers are going to be doing more remote learning through programs such as Google Classroom, said Head of School Alan Lenz.
“Hopefully, this is going to be a short-term Band-Aid for getting through this situation,” he said.
City
Life as it relates to the city of Beeville is going on as normal for now.
“(COVID-19) has not prevented the provision of our services,” said City Manager John Benson. “All city services are continuing as normal.”
However, rentals of the John B. Fulgum Event Center have ceased until further notice. Also, utility customers are being encouraged to pay their bills online or via telephone instead of in person, he said.