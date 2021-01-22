Registration for Texas Mile opens Jan. 24

Registration for the March Texas Mile event is just days away.
The event’s organizers will officially open registration for the March event on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
All potential registrants must have a driver’s profile on the organization’s website. On the day registration opens, drivers can sign-up for one of the limited spots in the event through their profile page.
The registration fee is $595 for three days (Friday through Sunday), or $495 for two days (Saturday and Sunday). The fee covers unlimited runs, and comes with one crew entry.
Additional crew wristbands will be available for $25 each and can be purchased online during registration.
Second and third drivers can be added to a registration for $195 each.
The Texas Mile will return to Chase Field on March 26-28.
It will be the second iteration of the event at Chase Field since it was announced it would return to Beeville.