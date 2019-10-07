BEEVILLE – A 29-year-old man who was mistakenly released from the Bee County Jail is back in custody.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd said Ernest Ramirez was captured by U.S. Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint near Falfurrias Tuesday evening.
Ramirez had been released from the jail on Sept. 25 before personnel at the facility realized he had a federal detainer order.
Southmayd said the process for releasing prisoners from the jail did not fail.
“The process wasn’t followed,” the sheriff said.
Southmayd said Wednesday morning that he did not know the exact story of how the fugitive was apprehended. He said he had been told that Ramirez was driving a pickup truck and was crossing the border from Mexico when he was captured.
“We’re relieved,” the sheriff said.
“I want to thank all the agencies that helped in looking for him,” Southmayd commented. He added that every agency at every level came to help.
“We had a lot of leads,” the sheriff said. Deputies followed up every one of them but not one of them turned out to be accurate.
Southmayd said Ramirez probably will not be returned to Bee County.
“He’s in a federal detention center in Brooks County,” the sheriff said.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.