A glorious mess

Don’t put away the lights! Don’t start packing up the ornaments. Wait to haul the tree outside. The 12 days of Christmas have just started! In the song, we have only made it to turtle doves or french hens at this point. Always in such a rush to move on to the next thing, we forget to linger, to enjoy, to celebrate. Andy Rooney once said, “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” And I have to agree. The days after the 25th often seem less festive than the weeks leading up to Christmas. We return too quickly to our routine without a pause for joy.
The shepherds were out in the field, minding their own business. They were settling in for a night of sheep-watching, which I am sure is always a thrilling adventure. If it were so exciting, people would not suggest counting sheep as a sleep aid. Out of nowhere, a holy interruption changes their lives. A bright flash of light pierces the darkness, and hosts of angels surround the shepherds. An angel announces the birth of the Messiah, the anointed one, the savior. Then, as quickly as they arrived, the heavenly crowd left the shepherds sitting alone out in the still, dark night. Immediately, the shepherds took off to “find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.” Eagerly searching, they found Mary and Joseph and the child lying in the manger. They recited again and again the amazing events that had occurred. Luke writes, “All who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds told them.”
End of the nativity story, right?
Luke’s Gospel leaves us with an brief, yet important, note before moving on from the manger scene. Luke 2:20 explains, “The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them.” A transformation had taken place. They didn’t walk back to the field quietly to resume counting their sheep. Witnessing the birth of the Christ child and hearing what this meant for God’s people fundamentally changed the shepherds, filling their hearts with joy and praise. It was one of those stories that doesn’t easily fade away into a forgotten memory.
Finally, the last couple weeks have provided the weather that makes it feel like winter. With the temperatures dipping down below freezing, it actually makes sense to have a fire. Anyone who knows how to build a fire knows that you can’t simply hold a match to a few large pieces of firewood and expect to have a roaring flames. A good fire requires you to feed the initial flame with kindling. It also requires some tending. Walking away and ignoring it completely will eventually cause the fire to die down. Adding more wood to fuel the flames sustains the fire.
The day of Christmas provides the spark for praise and joy. It begins transforming us into people rejoicing in the love of the savior. Moving on too quickly, forgetting to linger and celebrate, is like building a fire and immediately walking away. Without tending, the fire will quickly go out. Using the shepherds as an example, the joyful witness of the Christ’s redemptive love should lead to glorifying and praising God for all we have heard and seen. The incarnation event is a holy interruption causing a glorious mess. We should not move on to our normal routine too quickly. We should not clean up early to make way for the next thing. The retelling of the coming of Jesus Christ feeds and nurtures our joy and our hope.
So… pause, linger, celebrate. Re-read the first two chapters of Luke’s Gospel. Glorify and praise God for all you have heard and seen, because there is good news of great joy for all people: for Jesus has been born, a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord.