A message for troubled hearts

John 14:1-14 is one of the more favorite passages of scriptures used at funerals for a couple of reasons. Families, when offered a choice, like this passage because of the “tie in” that the words have with the loved one who has died. They want to feel that loved one is going ahead of them to prepare the way and to be there to welcome them when their time comes. How will my families room be decorated for my arrival? Will it be like a scene from the movie “Coco”? In my ministry with dying hospice patients we would sometimes talk about the family waiting for their arrival. “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. 2In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?”
If the pastor is the one who chooses the funeral scriptures, they may choose the passage to bring comfort to those in attendance at the service. “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me.” The funeral is a time for comfort for families and friends who are going to miss their friend or family member, and it is one of the steps in the grief process to be reminded that the person is both to be missed, but also that we will be together again. In Heaven we will have as many family members as the stars in the sky.
Another reason for its popularity is that the passage is words of the witness of Jesus to His disciples just before His arrest on Holy Thursday. Jesus is going before them, dying for them, to do things on their behalf they would never be able to do on their own. His dying will benefit them. They also would not be able to understand all of these words until they could reflect on them. Harsh things would come to the disciples, the Apostles, the early martyrs and Jesus “was preparing the way.”
“3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, so that where I am, there you may be also.” During this time of fear and uncertainty with the coronavirus, the downturn of the economy, fear of worldwide food shortages, etc, our faith looks for answers. We have seen that fear evidenced in toilet paper shortages and panic buying, which does not affect people of faith as severely as people with little faith in God. We have also seen it as faith becoming stronger as our isolation gives us silence to reflect on our relationship with God and humankind.
There is a boldness in Jesus’ next words in response to Thomas who is seeking to put meaning into uncertain words, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. 7If you know me, you will know my Father also. From now on you do know him and have seen him.” Are you seeking him who is Way, Truth, and Life. There are many pastors in our community, many dedicated followers of the Way, and even some seekers after Truth, all who would be willing to journey with you.