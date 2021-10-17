A pair of friends

Amos 3:3
“Do two walk together, unless they have agreed to meet?” This was the challenging question given by Amos the prophet, a humble farmer and shepherd who was not an official member of the Jewish religious or political establishment. He was not a descendant of a priest, nor a child of the parsonage. His father was not a government official residing in a palace surrounded by guards and services of guarantee. He was a farmer, a low-class citizen chosen by God to speak to a divided nation to remind them of their friendship with a faithful God. His desire was to see Israel and Judah back on the same page with God. This, of course, did not come without the explanation of what led to the fall out.
To begin with, the people of the Northern Kingdom were guilty of injustice (Amos 2:6–7). Supported by corrupt judges, the rich were suing the poor, who couldn’t pay their bills, and forcing them into servitude and slavery. Even if they couldn’t pay for a pair of shoes, the poor were neither forgiven nor assisted. Instead, they were trampled like the dust of the earth. There was also open idolatry. Wealthy persons took the garments of those who owed them money as pledges but did not return them at sundown as the law commanded.
Instead, these rich sinners made visits to pagan altars, where they got tipsy on the wine purchased with the fines they exacted from the poor. As they were inebriated, they slept by the altars on other people’s garments, defiling the garments and disobeying the law. The officials were getting rich by exploiting the people and using their unjust gain for committing sin.
God is calling the world back to Him. The question Amos lifted in the 8th century B.C. is still a question relevant for today: “Do two walk together, unless they have agreed to meet?” The entire world must be humble enough to realize what is happening. A pandemic has caused us to panic and pause. Disagreements on whether or not we should take a vaccine has caused division.
The blame game has infiltrated society, and God is still looking and asking us, “Do you still know who I am?” The message has never changed regardless of the refusal to listen. Abraham walked before God, Enoch walked with God, and we must agree to meet God and continue walking together with Him. Companionship and communion with God is the zenith that can be secured and sustained. Friendships are often fruitful, but many times fickle. However, there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother. Agree to walk with Him!