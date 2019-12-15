Advent time to declutter

The holidays are upon us. The flood of decorations, the carols in every store, and the countless holiday parties all signify that something will arrive shortly. A wave of anxiety hits as this month’s calendar fills up. Without enough time to get everything done, December can feel like running through a month-long obstacle course. We claim this season should revolve around family and the things that have the most value in our life, but the busy-ness of it all overshadows any sort of peace meant to come along with Christmas.
In the church, we do not yet celebrate the season of Christmas. We name this time leading up to Dec. 25 as the season of Advent. Coming from the Latin word “adventus” which means “coming,” these four weeks reshape what it means to prepare for the holidays. Advent has a dual purpose. It reminds us of the lead up to the Incarnation, the first coming of Christ. It also looks forward to Christ’s coming again, when all will be reconciled to the Creator, when all will be made well and good once again. Advent readies us not through addition, but through subtraction. It encourages us to shed those things which draw us away from the love of God.
Many of you might have had people in your life say to you, “Is that how you want to behave when Jesus comes back?!” This terrifying phrase from my youth meant that I had acted up and that course correction better happen quickly… or else. It conveyed a sense of fear. This past Sunday, we read from the Gospel of Matthew in chapter three. The text centered around John the Baptist, whose ministry prepared the way for the Lord. His message invited people to “repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” We tend to hear this message with a sense of fear, similar to a parent’s question about Jesus coming back. However, this is the good news. Repentance literally means to turn around, to re-think. When God’s kingdom is announced, it is good news. It is an opportunity for us to turn around, to reconsider our choices, to re-think the distractions from a life in Christ. We turn around not out of fear but out of joyful expectation.
In a season of clutter, whether that be the clutter of decorations or calendars, Advent offers a time for decluttering. This season invites you to contemplation and discernment and peace. In Matthew 3, we are told that John the Baptist fulfilled the words of the prophet Isaiah, “The voice of one crying out in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.’” As John prepared the way of the Lord by encouraging people to remove those things that drew them away from God, we too are invited during this holy season to some decluttering, some repenting, some re-thinking. Advent announces the coming fulfillment of God’s kingdom on earth and asks us to prepare. We do not await the second coming of Christ with fear. We joyfully hope and eagerly wait for the time when we will all be fully renewed and redeemed.
We often reserve giving things up for the season of Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter. What sorts of distractions can be removed during this season, the season leading up to the story of a Messiah in a manger? In the moments, between work Christmas parties, pageant rehearsals and shopping sprees, I invite you to take a breath. Take rest and be at peace as we patiently, yet eagerly, await the full presence of Emmanuel, “God with us.” How do we behave when we know Jesus will come back? We surrender those things that keep us from the source of life and double down on the things that celebrate the loving kingdom of God. Happy Advent!