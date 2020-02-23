Be a light

Whenever I fly on an airliner at night, I enjoy looking down on the lights of cities and towns. Sometimes, I will look at a flight map and try to guess which cities they are. It is an amazing experience to look down from 20,000-plus feet and see large sprawling cities at night.
In His famous “Sermon on the Mount,” Jesus made the remarkable statement to His listeners in Matthew 5:14-16 that they were the “light of the world.” Since I believe this was a sermon for the ages, I believe that Jesus is telling us this today. We are Jesus’ light to the world.
I find this remarkable, because, in one of His “I AM” statements in John’s Gospel, Jesus declared that He was the “light of the world.” John 8:12. If Jesus is the light of the world, and if He also calls us the light of the world, then we must reach the conclusion that Jesus is the source of our shining light. I also find it remarkable that this isn’t something to be achieved; rather, Jesus tells us that we “are” the light of the world. It is our state of being as faithful followers of Christ. We don’t earn the light; we ARE the light.
Even though light is a state of being, we still have a choice. Jesus points out that we can hide our light, like hiding a lamp under a bushel basket. We can choose to shine no light at all. But God help us if that is what we choose to do. When we choose not to shine Christ’s light to others, we have made it very clear that we either seek worldly approval or fear worldly disapproval.
By telling His followers (and us) to shine our light, Jesus is implying that the world is a dark place. It was a dark place in Galilee 2,000 years ago, and it is dark in our world today. Evil and ignorance of God seem to be growing, not shrinking. There is darkness even in our community of Beeville. And just as a light does not get to pick and choose when and where to shine and upon whom to shine, we do not get to pick and choose when and where and to whom to shine God’s light. We may never know who among us needs the light of Jesus. We are commissioned to shine the light of Jesus Christ wherever we may be.
Jesus talks about two kinds of light: our individual lamps (those that light our homes) and our community lamps (the City on a Hill). In many ways, the two are intertwined. Our first ministry is in our homes, so that is where we begin to shine our lights. Then, as we join together as communities of faith, we recharge our batteries; we receive the light of Christ, and we receive guidance on where and how to shine.
Through our faith communities, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. As faith communities, we become a city on a hill; our light shines to those living in darkness. It beckons them to come. It shows them The Way.
When our lights shine together, we are a bright beacon of God’s amazing love. When we don’t, we are as worn out and weak as a dim bulb hanging in a dank basement. We become nothing more than the appearance of ghost-like shadows.
How is your light shining?