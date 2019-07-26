Beeville Knights give donation to Corpus Christi Pregnancy Center

BEEVILLE – Amber Carson with the Corpus Christi Pregnancy Center recently received a check in the amount of $2,820 from Lawrence “Lorenzo” Garcia, Grand Knight of the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council No. 1653.
“This is the third year our council has supported the Pregnancy Center with our ‘Koins for Kids’ program,” Garcia said. “Baby bottles were distributed to our parishioners who in turn deposited their loose change and returned it to the parish. The Knights of Columbus collect the change and write a check to the center.”
The pregnancy center helps with unplanned pregnancies by providing free pregnancy tests, ultrasound confirmations and provides answers to questions about abortion, parenting and adoption.