Being imitators of God

Ephesians 4:25–5:2
What is God like? What should we imitate?
We are told to quit speaking lies and speak truthfully to our neighbor. If you hit the car on accident, causing damage, just own up to it; tell the truth.
If you don’t want to go somewhere with a friend that is pressuring you to go, don’t go; just tell the truth.
There is a story about a couple that had been married 30 years. She cooked him pancakes every morning because she thought that was his favorite. He ate them every morning because he thought she enjoyed cooking them. Come to find out, she hated cooking pancakes, and he did not like to eat them, and they both did not want to hurt the other’s feelings. If they had just told the truth, they would’ve been happier.
Our scripture says, “Be angry, but don’t sin.”
I had just put the house on the market and had a full price offer within 24 hours. I had spent hours plastering and painting the place, and it had paid off.
The next day my child, angry about having to move, dragged a chair across the hardwood floor, leaving a big scratch. I blew up, shouting harsh words about carelessness and thoughtlessness.
Was this righteous anger? Yes. Was there personal grievance as well? Yes. But I was far from being Jesus. I had my own agenda, and it clashed with what actually needed to be said and done with my child. Anger caused me to sin.
“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is useful for building others up.” (Eph. 4:29) If the truth is going to hurt someone, stop. Before you speak, we should ask ourselves, “Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”
In Ephesians we also heard quit stealing and get an honest job so you may share with others. You are equipped with gifts from God. Don’t steal someone else’s ideas and take credit. You have your own ideas, and they are valid.
Continuing in Ephesians, we are to forgive just as in Christ, God forgives us. Sometimes this is the hardest thing to do to imitate God. Jesus even forgave those who put Him on the cross!
Imitate that kind of forgiveness and love by being kind and compassionate to others to make God smile. Imitating is the biggest form of flattery.
In a world where there are many who do not feel their parents’ love, God is still calling us beloved children. If you doubt God loves you, read the beautiful prayer in Ephesians 3, inspired by that love:
I pray that God grants you strength through the Holy Spirit. And that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith, as you are being rooted and grounded in love.
I pray that you may have the power to comprehend how wide and long and high and deep God’s love is, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses all understanding, so that you may be filled with the fullness of God. (Eph. 3:16-19).