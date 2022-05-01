Recently, I was asked to talk with a Sunday School class about Jesus’ loud cry from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (e.g., Matthew 27:46). Jesus appears to be quoting Psalm 22, which includes the phrase. The Hebrew word translated as “forsaken” in the Psalm has a connotation of being forgotten or being left behind and abandoned. It is a word of desperation from some remote place.
I was asked to assist in the discussion of whether it’s okay to yell at God during times of seeming God-forsakenness. Some people think it is inappropriate to talk angrily to God. “Lightning might strike you,” one person half-chuckled.
I am reminded of the movie “The Apostle” (1997). Robert Duval plays Eulis “Sonny” Dewey, a Texas preacher. He is devout and far from perfect. When alone, he makes clear in a middle-of-the-night shouting prayer that he is angry with God. You might want to search YouTube for “The Apostle - Yelling at the Lord” to see what I mean. He’s honest and direct with God. He’s talking to God, not about God. And he’s not struck by lightning.
The Bible recounts much of this kind of talk. For instance, there’s this guy named Job, who was upright and blameless. He comes to suffer so greatly that he accuses God of being his enemy more than once (Job 13:24; 33:10).
The prophet Jeremiah had similar accusations (e.g., Jer 15:18; 20:7). Psalm 73 is perhaps the best example of a psalm with the theme.
When harsh reality crashes against belief, the faithful cry out for change.
In the book, A Whirlpool of Torment, my teacher James Crenshaw writes, “The freedom with which believers speak their piece within the Hebrew Bible is remarkable.” Read that again. That’s simply and profoundly true.
It is the attempt to silence language coming from the depths of despair or from unjust injury that is irregular in the Bible. The believer resists being silenced.
There is a tendency, I believe, for people to build a fence around what we find precious or holy or dangerous. Consider the first prohibition in the Bible. God commands Adam not to eat the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil (Genesis 2:17). It seems that Adam shares this rule with Eve. But has he added to it? In Genesis 3:3 she states that one must not even touch it! Who said they couldn’t touch it? God didn’t say that! Humans added that fence. And soon after, they hid from God (3:8).
And so, straight away the Bible shows how we put up fences around the holy even though we are free to confront God honestly, directly, and sometimes, like Eulis “Sonny” Dewey, even angrily. God’s tough enough to take it.
Jason C. Dykehouse has a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University. He has several publications and welcomes questions for possible comment in “Notes on the Bible and Religion” at jasoncdykehouse.com.