What is the church of Jesus’ choice? This is a very good question. Even the casual reader of the Scriptures cannot miss the fact that in the New Testament frequent mention is made of “the church.” But someone asks “Well, is the church that Jesus built on the Earth today?” To this question we would have to say YES! I am under the persuasion that we are to do our best to read and pay attention to the commands, the examples and the implications that are found in the New Testament. I emphasize the New Testament because it is the covenant which the followers of Christ are under (Matt. 26:26-28; Heb. 8:7-13, 9:1-18, 10:1-10), and it was only to the Israelites that the Old Covenant was given to (Ex. 20:1,2); though we can benefit from learning the Old Law (Rom. 15:4; 1 Cor. 10:11).
For Christ’s church to be perpetuated, it is not necessary that there be a continual succession of bishops as some of our religious friends have claimed. Perpetuation of Christ’s church is not found in a person holding an office in the church, but rather it is found in the teachings. In fact, Paul foreknew that there would be apostasy even from among the leadership of the local assemblies (Acts 20:29, 30). This thought can even be seen when Paul writes concerning the “son of perdition”/”man of lawlessness” (2 Thess. 2:1-12). Much of Paul’s letters were written to correct, admonish and exhort the brethren with regard to doctrine (e.g. 1 Tim. 1:3). Christ’s church is perpetuated by the doctrine of Christ. The importance of doctrine can be seen in Paul’s words to Timothy in the first letter; doctrine saves the teacher/preacher and those who learn from them (1 Tim. 4:16; cf 2 John 9-11). Timothy was instructed to teach faithful men so that in turn they may be able to teach others also (2 Tim. 2:2).
I am under the persuasion that though the writings of church history can be insightful and beneficial, at the end of the day those writings and practices must be viewed through the lenses of Scripture and compared to the apostles doctrine (Acts 2:42; 2 Thess. 2:15; 1 John 4:1). The further we get into church history the more liberty there seems to be within the church. I have asked people on different occasions, as we survey the denominational playing field, “Which of these religious bodies does the gospel preaching produce; what will one become if they simply hear and obey the gospel?” To my surprise and my agreement they have said, “The gospel produces a Christian.” I follow up with this, “If the gospel only produces a Christian and none of these manmade organizations, then why do you continue to align yourself with something that you know the gospel does not produce?”