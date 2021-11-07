Imagine dressing your finest. Your hair is neat; your formal wear is spotless, and you even smell nice to boot. You load up in your vehicle and travel to your destination: a place where you expect you’ll fit right in. None too fancy, not overdressed. Yet, when you arrive, your hard work stands out like a sore thumb – everyone else is wearing clown costumes.
It can feel that way being a Christian in a modern society. The expectations we put on ourselves for how we should live don’t always seem to align with the expectations of the world. Putting others first can be challenging, but it isn’t even a consideration to everyone else.
I imagine Jesus may have felt like he had arrived at a secret clown party. Omnipotence aside, the world was in even more dire shape when compared to His sinless glory. His kindness and generosity highlighted His perfection, but they also illuminated the darkness of greed in others.
If our faith is a formal engagement, we’re all wearing clown costumes.
And yet, He takes us as we are. He loves us, for who He knows we are made to be rather than whatever lofty expectations we may put on ourselves. Where we see our costume and wish it was a tuxedo, Jesus joins us anyway. Isn’t it remarkable?
We may feel like we’re a league above those who aren’t as connected with faith as we are. But we’re all clowns in God’s ballroom gathering, so we may as well follow His example and love one another anyway.