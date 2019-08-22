Community invited to prayer walk Aug. 25

BEEVILLE – The community is invited to a prayer walk Aug. 25 beginning at the police station and ending at the courthouse.
“At the courthouse we will gather with our focus on praying for our community (to prosper) and for the safety of our students and families in Beeville,” said Pastor Jesse Berthold of New Life Church. “Coming out together helps us to feel stronger because we see others standing with us.”
Members of New Life also will be serving snow cones at the courthouse.
“When people come together and set aside their differences, and come to God, he not only hears us, but he helps us,” Berthold said. “We as a community need God to help us keep our children safe in our community.
“Some bad things have happened, and I feel the time is now to take action.”
The invitation is extended to the general public and those charged with running the city, county and school districts here.
“I feel that this is something that needs to happen often, and now,” he said. “I also believe this will motivate the leaders in our community to work harder and to feel the strength from the support of the community.
“Many good things come when we set our differences aside for a greater purpose.”
Berthold reminds everyone that strength comes from a community pulling together.
“We need unity, and we need awareness,” he said. “Information and communication is powerful.
“Also, I believe that it is God’s will for us to pray for our community to prosper with industry.
“We all win when our community prospers.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.