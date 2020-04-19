The Church celebrates the mercy of God on every first Sunday after Easter. It is called Divine Mercy Sunday, a day when we reflect on the goodness and mercy of God in our lives. The Bible tells us that all of us have sinned and have fallen short of the grace of God. Romans 3.23. The best parable (story) that Jesus tells us about Divine Mercy is the parable of the Prodigal Son. We cannot fully understand this parable unless we have ever done something terrible and were forgiven by our parents, teachers or leaders. Think about the words of the prodigal son when he returned to his father: “I no longer deserve to be called your son, treat me as one of your hired servants.” Luke 15:18-19.
No one can approach the throne of God’s mercy unless he accepts that he is a sinner. In his encyclical entitled Dives in Misericordia (The Mercy of God), Pope John Paul II mentions that: “Some theologians affirm that mercy is the greatest of the attributes and perfections of God. It is the way man and woman meet God, particularly and closely.” If not for the mercy of God, we are all unfit to stand before His altar or even to mention His name. John Paul II concludes, “Conversion consists always in discovering God’s mercy, a “rediscovery” of the Father who is rich in mercy.”
God does not turn away those who earnestly seek for His mercy. After denying Jesus three times, Peter the Apostle cried profusely and remorsefully for not standing by Jesus at a critical time.
His tears brought him God’s mercy. Judas, who betrayed Jesus, was so frustrated afterwards, and he failed to discover the mercy of God, and he ended up in an acute despair that led him to take away his own life. People who come humbly to God obtain His mercy. The publican who stood far off in prayer and said: “Lord, be merciful to me a sinner.” Luke 18.13. Bartimaeus the blind man saw Jesus passing by and shouted: “Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me.” Mark 10.46-47.
St. Paul calls himself the commander in chief of all sinners. 1 Timothy 1:15. When St. Augustine left his old way of life and returned to God, he humbly and prayerfully said: “God, I entrust my past to your mercy, my present to your grace and my future to your providence.” The Lord certainly gives His people a special invitation and an assurance of forgiveness in the book of Isaiah, “If your sins be as scarlet, they shall be made white as snow (1:18).
The first condition for obtaining Divine Mercy is to show mercy to others. Jesus said “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain Mercy.” Matthew 5.7. This means you cannot be receiving from God without extending it to your brothers and sisters.
The Church clearly spells out practical ways in which we can exercise mercy towards others.
There are corporal works of mercy and spiritual works of mercy. Corporal works of mercy are as follows:
• To feed the hungry;
• To give drink to the thirsty;
• To clothe the naked;
• To harbor the harborless (hospitality to strangers).
• To visit the sick;
• To ransom the captive;
• To bury the dead.
The spiritual works of mercy are:
• To instruct the ignorant;
• To counsel the doubtful;
• To admonish sinners;
• To bear wrongs patiently;
• To forgive offences willingly;
• To comfort the afflicted;
• To pray for the living and the dead.
As we celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday, let us reflect on God’s mercy in our lives. So many times, we went astray, we came back to Him, and He forgave us. In His mercy He has granted us countless blessings, even in our unworthiness. Let us pray for the grace to forgive those who hurt us and the strength to be kind even to those who do not deserve our kindness. The Apostle Peter exclaims in his letter, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. By his great mercy we have been born anew to a living hope ...” 1 Peter 1:3-9.