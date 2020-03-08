Eradicating the poison of hatred

Proverbs 10:12 tells us: “Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers all wrongs.”
I was 23 years old when I first moved into Beeville to start my job as the youth director of the Methodist church. I moved into a duplex home quickly and unpacked my things in excitement. My excitement waned swiftly, however, when I heard a familiar sound… roaches! The house was filled with tiny roaches – hundreds of them! I had toured the home just a week prior, and it was clean. But sometime in the days leading up to my move, the crunchy little cretins made their pilgrimage to my new home. I knew something had to be done.
I began the process of exterminating the irritating infestation. My first attempt was simple bug spray. I bought a pet-friendly bug spray and sprayed everywhere necessary in my home. The next day was spent splatting pests left and right and dealing with any stragglers. After a seemingly quiet next day, I thought my issue was done… until I realized it unfortunately wasn’t. They were STILL there! So the next step was to move my cat out and leave some bug bombs in the house for the day. Surely they couldn’t survive that, right?
They did.
My own bug spray didn’t work. Neither did bug bombs. I was quickly being overwhelmed. This was my first non-apartment home, and it was crawling with creepy cockroaches! Something needed to be done. So, I called a local pest control company to deal with the problem and spent the weekend out of the home to let it settle.
When I returned, it smelled of poison. But it was a small price to pay for a bug-free home, right?
Wrong.
The bugs were still EVERYWHERE! It felt like their numbers hadn’t waned at all! Defeated, I accepted my fate and went to sleep early. I would deal with it tomorrow.
When tomorrow came, I was in pain – physically. My chest hurt; I had trouble breathing, and something felt very wrong. I’m a severe asthmatic, and I can tell when something isn’t quite right. I went swiftly to a local doctor, who told me that all my bug poisoning efforts had led to me developing a respiratory infection and severe case of bronchitis.
Enough was enough. On my medications, I contacted my housing office, terminated my lease and found a new home. I’ve been living in that home happily now for just about three years.
We often think of hatred like a venom. It’s a corrosive feeling that we think we rub off on others – and often, we do. But it’s really more like a poison. Sure, we can ruin someone else’s day with our hatred. But to think of it as a substance that’ll kill our enemies is simply false. As the scripture says: hatred stirs conflict, but it’s important to remember that the strongest effect it has is within ourselves. When we harbor hatred, we think we’re poisoning those around us and winning a fight, but we’re really drinking that poison ourselves. Our hatred will never kill our enemies, but it will eventually kill our own spirituality if we let it fester within us.