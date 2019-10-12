BEEVILLE – Faith Lutheran Church has announced that the annual “It’s Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Christmas” Advent Music Festival will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
This event is usually held on the first Sunday in December; however, when the first Sunday falls on the same weekend as Thanksgiving the event is moved to the second Sunday of the month.
“We always try to announce this change early when it happens because it does cause some complications for other churches that normally have other events on the second Sunday in December,” said Concert Coordinator Jim Stevenson. “But this is just one of those things we have to deal with every few years.”
Registration forms are currently being sent to area churches and organizations that have participated in the past. Any churches or groups that would like to participate this year who did participate last year should contact festival coordinator Jim Stevenson at 361-318-6498 or call the church office 358-1048 to reserve their spot in the program.
Scholarship applications for the 2019 Frieda Hartzendorf/Kay Past Advent Music Scholarship are currently available at Faith Lutheran’s church office and at the A.C. Jones Choir department. Four years ago, to mark the 60th anniversary of this special ecumenical event, Faith Lutheran began awarding an annual $500 scholarship. The scholarship fund is supported by donations at the Advent Music Festival and proceeds from Faith’s annual rummage sale.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior, college freshman, or college sophomore that has performed at a past Advent Music Festival. Applicants must fill out an application and complete a short essay. The scholarship recipient will be announced during the concert on Dec. 8.
Faith Lutheran invites everyone to save the date on their calendars. Additional details will be released as the concert date approaches.