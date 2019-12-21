Faith Lutheran Church to present nativity musical ‘One Magic Night’

BEEVILLE – Faith Lutheran Church will present the original musical production, “One Magic Night,” on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m. This will be the fifth year that Faith has produced the dramatic-musical production of the live nativity performed by Faith’s worship-band, Crossways.
“One Magic Night” was written by Crossways director Jim Stevenson and features original songs as well as traditional Christmas carols.
For 37 years, Faith Lutheran presented a live nativity outside the church, and five years ago made a change inspired by the song “One Magic Night” that Stevenson wrote. The title song of the production has been performed many times over the past eight years at the Advent Music Festival, and at both Faith Lutheran and First Baptist Church Christmas Eve services.
“There is no fee and no offering will be collected. This is Faith Lutheran’s gift to our community. We know everyone is busy this time of year, but our hope is that people will take time out of their busy schedules and join us for this musical production,” said Pastor Gary Conklin. “The entire production takes just less than an hour and will help put your heart and mind in the right place as we head into the week of Christmas. We invite everyone in the community to join us for this joyful and moving production.”
Faith Lutheran Church is located at 1500 E. FM 351 at the corner of Jones Road and FM 351.