BEEVILLE – Pandemic fears have caused changes and cancellations in celebrations for many graduating students this year, but First Baptist Church School youngsters were still able to walked across the stage and receive their diplomas.
Kindergartners and sixth graders were honored in a ceremony Thursday, May 14, with family present (and observing social distancing) to be recognized for their efforts and celebrate the end of an era and moving on to bigger and better things.
FBC Pastor Greg Traylor offered a welcome and opening prayer, and Chuck Knowlton, who is also celebrating the completion of his first year as the school’s director, gave a few remarks on the school year and then called the students onto the stage one by one.
Smiles all around showed appreciation and satisfaction at the continuation of the annual traditional ceremonies.