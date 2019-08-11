Any structure must have a solid foundation. The same goes with society. One thing that is necessary for a people to flourish is to have a deep-seated conviction that God (The One and only, the God revealed in the Bible) exists. If God does not exist then, truly, all things are permissible (Dostoyevski).
Another foundational pillar of civilization is The Rational pillar. To be rational is to accept the most fundamental laws of thought: the law of identity (LOI), the law of non-contradiction (NC), and the law of the excluded middle (LEM). We must be a people who are rational. The LOI simply says that if a statement is true, then it is true and if false, then false. The NC simply says that a statement cannot, at the same time and sense, be true and false. The LEM says that a statement is either true or it is not. Furthermore, to be rational simply means that we will follow the evidence wherever it may lead. To accept atheism is irrational because it has no argument which leads to the conclusion, “Therefore I know that God does not exist.” The evidence that exists must be dismissed to come the conclusion that God does not exist. We must be a rational people so that we may rightly judge any given proposition, whether it be in religion or government.
A third foundational pillar for civilization is The Natural pillar. In the very first sentence of The Declaration of Independence there is reference made to “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” This statement presupposes the existence of God, the moral Ruler of the universe, and a standard of what is right and wrong and just and unjust, and which are binding upon all men and governments known to human history. What would naturally flow from such a thought is found in the next sentence of the Declaration: that all men are created, all men are created equal and all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights and the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
A fourth foundational pillar for civilization is The Moral foundation. This, of course, flows naturally from what has been mentioned afore. Society cannot survive if the people are not moral. Objective moral values and duties do exist, and this is something that we all must acknowledge. If not, then people the 40-year-old man who rapes an 8-year-old boy or girl cannot be justly condemned.
When we consider history, a people’s morals ultimately brought about their demise. The late British diplomat, Sir John Glubb, wrote a book titled “The Fate of Empires and Search for Survival.” In his studies, Glubb concluded that all superpowers that have existed began with “the age of pioneers, followed by the ages of conquest, commerce, affluence, intellect and decadence.” (Sufficient Evidence, Vol. 8 No. 2). The decadence spoken of, of course, is a direct product of the rejection of God.
We must, again, refer ourselves to the apostle Paul. For in his writings, he alludes to all that been spoken thus far, either explicitly or implicitly (cf. Romans 1:18-32).