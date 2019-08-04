Foundations for civilization, Pt. 1

Our Lord and Savior alluded to the that fact that any house needed to have a firm foundation (Matt. 7:24-27). Jesus, of course, used a material truth to make a spiritual point. The first and foremost foundation for any civil civilization is that of God.
One’s concept of and relation to God will ultimately determine our outlook on life and the way we behave. The sweet Psalmist said, “The transgression of the wicked saith within my heart, there is no fear God before his eyes” (Psalm 36:1). Abraham presumed, “Because I thought, surely the fear of God is not in this place; and they will slay me...” (Gen. 20:11). We are not saying that one cannot live a morally good life without belief in God, but the fact of the matter is that there are implications that come with our beliefs. Life’s biggest questions, “Where did we come from?” “What are we here for?” “How shall we live?” and “Where are we going?” are all affected by what we belief about God. Whether one should eat their neighbor or “love thy neighbor as thyself” is affected by our belief about God.
I remember reading the transcript of a debate between the theist Fredrick Copleston and the atheist Bertrand Russel. At one point Copleston asked Russel how he differentiated between good and evil. Bertrand Russel’s answer was that he made the distinction between good and evil by how he felt! That is a very interesting answer. You know, the communist dictator Joseph Stalin felt that it was OK to starve and murder millions of people. The communist dictator Mao Zedong felt it was OK to starve and murder millions of people. So did Hitler of Nazi Germany, Pol Pot of Cambodia, and many today in America feel it is OK to take the life of millions of our most innocent citizens. Do we know the implications of this doctrine? Fyodor Dostoyevski is attributed to writing in his literature, “If God does not exist, then anything is permissible.” I think this to be true. If God does not exist, then objective morals do not exist. All things are then subjective to the individual and the society in which they live.
The apostle Paul made a great observation pertaining to a Godless society in Romans 1:18ff. When a people begin to worship the creature rather than the creator, then society is doomed to the subjections of the imaginations of mankind. When mankind is left to themselves to fulfill all that they that desire, then society will be doomed to decadence and destruction. Men and women then become their own gods and will fulfill the will of the gods whom they worship. The first and foremost foundation for any civil civilization is God.
The Psalmist said years ago, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord...”