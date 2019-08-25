The several foundations mentioned afore are a must for any society to flourish. However, there is one foundation that undergirds all that was mentioned, the Biblical Foundation.
Proverbs 29:18 declares, “Where there is no revelation, the people cast off restraint.”
The Bible is that revelation, ultimately. The Bible is God’s word. It is God breathed and authoritative.
The Bible answers life’s most fundamental questions; the questions of origin, meaning, morality, and destiny.
The role of biblical religion in society is extremely important. Benjamin Franklin, in his letter to Ezra Stiles, affirmed a belief in one God, the Creator of the universe, that God governs by his providence, that He ought to be worshipped, that one’s most acceptable service to God is doing good to your neighbor, that the soul is immortal and will be treated with justice in another life respecting its conduct in this one.
Wow, Franklin expressed or implied that God exists and that He should be worshipped, that there is a moral standard by which to differentiate between right and wrong, God holds mankind responsible for their actions, the soul survives physical death, and that all mankind will be judged for all that has been done in their bodies. These are basic tenets which run throughout sound biblical religion.
One of the greatest myths that has been preached is that there is to be a “separation of church of state.”
This idea is nowhere to be found in the U.S. Constitution.
The First Amendment simply states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
This articulates the freedom of religion, not the freedom from religion!
Behind this amendment is the fact that, at the framing of the Constitution, each individual state had their own state religion.
The religion established by the state of Connecticut and Massachusetts was the Congregational church; New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Carolina was the Protestant faith; Delaware and Maryland was simply the Christian Faith.
These are general designations, but what is seen is that there were various denominations represented through out the land at the time of the Constitutions framing.
Listen to North Carolina’s constitution; “That no person who shall deny the being of God, or the truth of the Protestant religion, or the Divine authority of the Old or New Testaments, or who shall hold religious principles incompatible with the freedom and safety of the state, shall be capable of holding any office, or place of trust or profit, in the civil department within this state.” (NC Constitution, sec. 32, 1776).
Ultimately, what we are saying, is that society needs to be instructed in ways of true, pure and undefiled religion (James 1:26-27).
We are certainly not saying that the individuals who made up America back then were flawless, that is obvious. For they proclaimed basic biblical truths, but did not fully practice them.
The revelation of God is perfect, converting the soul (Ps. 19:7).
Any people would flourish if they held in the heart the greatest commands known to man; that is to love the Lord with our heart, mind, soul, and strength, and our neighbor as ourself.