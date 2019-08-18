One of the basic building blocks of civilization is the family. In fact, it was the family institute that God first created (cf. Genesis 1-2).
You know, the first thing that the devil sought to destroy was the family unit. Satan’s attacks were against God’s design of the family. The chain of authority; second, sibling rivalry; third, when Lamech took for himself two wives rather than one; fourth, man began to desire those of the same sex. Much can be said about each of these items, but we focus on one. The family always begins with mother and father. Deuteronomy 6:6 teaches that God’s precepts are to be in the heart of THE PARENTS FIRST! If society is the product of the family, and the family begins with the parents, then we, as parents, need to treasure up God’s precepts in our heart.
Parents are commanded to rear their children in the nurture and admonition of Lord (Eph. 6:4), but this impossible if they parents do not know the Lord themselves! There was a commercial some time ago which pictured the child doing the exact same things as the parent. If the parent was abusive to their spouse so it showed the child doing the same. If the parent was intoxicated, smoking, yelling and cussing the child was doing the exact same things! As parents we need have a high calling from God. It is His will that we rear godly offspring (Mal. 2:15). Much of what we see in those parents who profess to know Christ is the opposite of what God expects from us. Many parents would rather pack the pews of the stadium than pack the pews of church house. There is nothing wrong with sports – I enjoy them myself, but if the sports or any activity obstructs or compromises our Christian obligations then something has got to give way. We cannot serve Living God and our worldly pursuits at the same time.
We need our children to see in us the manifestation of the gospel message. We need families to gather around the kitchen table and praying together, having real life conversations, and seeing how our Christian worldview affects our decisions in life. We need our children to see us loving each other, in prayer, studying the Scripture, mother’s respecting their husbands and husbands loving their wives. We need fathers like how God described Abraham in Genesis 18:19; fathers who will command their children and household in keeping the way of Lord. We need mothers like Hannah. Mothers that will, from the birth of their child, be given to prayer for their child and dedicate themselves to making their child a servant of the Lord. And so let us renew our resolve and say as Joshua: “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
You have heard the old adage, “As it goes with family, so it goes with society.”