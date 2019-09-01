Give me Jesus, but not the church

Many people say that all they want is Jesus, but not the church. Is that even possible? What does the Scripture say to this? Can Jesus be separated from the church? NO! The Scriptures teach that it is impossible to separate the church from Jesus.
First, it is the case that to be part of the body of Christ that you are a member thereof. Paul teaches in several places that individual Christians are all members of the same body. “For as we have many members in one body, and all members have not the same office: so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members of one another” (see also 1 Cor. 6:5, 12:12-27; Eph. 5:30-32). These passages clearly teach that each Christian has their respective function as a member of the one body.
Second, it is impossible to separate Jesus from the church because Jesus is the savior of the body. Ephesians 4:4 teaches that there is only one body. Ephesians 5:23 teaches that Jesus is the savior of the one body. We have already seen that Christians make up the body, being individual members thereof, and now we notice that Jesus is going to save the individual Christians who make up the body. Also, in Acts 2:41 and 47, there is correlation between those who were added to the number of the disciples and those being saved.
Third, the Scripture teaches that Christ’s church is one and the same as His body (Eph. 1:22, 23; Col. 1:18, 24). The inspired apostle taught that the church is His body. Also, if one reads the KJV or the NKJV you will notice that in Acts 2:47 that Jesus Christ Himself “added to the church daily those who were being saved.” If you do not read the KJV or the NKJV it will simply read something like “and the Lord added to their number day by day those who were being saved.” “Their number,” here, refers to the church. So, as we consider what has been mentioned afore, a) to be a part of the body is to be a member thereof; b) Jesus will save the one body mentioned in Eph. 4:4; and c) the church is one and the same as Christ’s body.
When we consider these things this is what is being taught in the Scriptures; a) because it is the case that to be a part of the body that you are a member thereof, and b) because it is the case that Christ will save the body, and c) because it is the case that the church is the same as Christ’s body, therefore d) it is the case that one needs to be a member of the Lord’s church in order to be saved.
The notion that one can have Jesus, but not the church is false. The sole authority in religion teaches no such thing. To separate Christ from the body would be like something out of a horror movie, for the body has its head and the head its body (Eph. 1:22-23, Col. 1:18). Furthermore, to say that one can have Jesus without the church is to say one can be God’s child without being a part of His household (1 Tim. 3:15). Friends, consider this, God don’t have any illegitimate children.
How then does one become a member or a part of the body that will be saved? You become God’s child and a part of the body of Christ by appropriating the blood of Christ, which was given freely. Revelation 1:5 says that we are washed (KJV)/freed (ESV) from our sins in Christ’s blood. In Christ, we have redemption and forgiveness of sins through His blood (Eph. 1:7).
By putting one’s faith in Christ into action (Heb. 11; James 2:14-26) we appropriate the blood of Christ. Paul would say that in order to be delivered from their sins, one needs to obey from the heart that form of doctrine which was taught (Rom. 6:17), because vengeance and judgment will come upon all those who reject and do not obey the gospel (Jn. 12:48, Rom. 10:16, 2 Thess. 1:8, 1 Pet. 4:17).
Now, the simple gospel is seen in 1 Cor. 15:1-4, how that Jesus died, was buried, and on the third day rose again. We ourselves can and are taught to re-enact this gospel as a part of our faith response to the gospel message. In Romans 6:3-5, Paul teaches “or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? (BTW, where the death of Christ is, so is His blood) Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life. For if we have been united together in the likeness of His death, certainly we also shall be in the likeness of His resurrection. You see, whenever we are immersed at least things happen, 1) we have communion with the death, burial and resurrection of Christ and 2) we are immersed INTO Christ and clothe ourselves with Him (Gal. 3:26-27).