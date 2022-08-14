There was once a man who said a strange prayer every morning: “Oh Lord, give me a high opinion of myself.”
Actually, it might not be such a strange prayer. Some people have a high opinion of themselves without the necessity of praying for it.
However, the average person does not have a high opinion of their self. Many of us have feelings of inadequacy, which could be construed as feeling inferior.
How many times have we asked ourselves, or told ourselves, I don’t have it in me. I don’t have the energy for it.
In Psalm 8, the psalmist has a different idea: “What are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them?
“You have made them a little lower than God, and crowned them with glory and honor.” (Psalm 8:4-5)
Whose report card should you listen to? Your internal report or the God-inspired report?
Benjamin Zander was a conductor and taught at a music conservatory.
At the beginning of the semester, he had a practice of giving an A to all his students from the start.
He says an A can be given to anyone in any walk of life: to waitresses, to your employer, to your mother-in-law, to the members of the opposite team, to other drivers in traffic.
“When you give an A, you find yourself speaking to people, not from a place of measuring how they stack up against a list of standards, but from a place of respect that gives them room to realize themselves.
This A is not an expectation to live up to, but a possibility to live into.”( Zander, The Art of Possibility, 26)
The first day of class, Mr. Zander tells the students they will get an A for the course. The requirement is that sometime during the next two weeks, they must write him a letter dated next May, which begins with the words, dear Mr. Zander, I got my A because…
He was especially interested in the person they will have become by next May. Will they have done all they wished to do or become everything they wanted to be? Did they fall passionately in love with the person in the letter?
Some of the letters admitted they were afraid of making mistakes, so they held back in giving it their all in their music. Because they already had an A, they were free to take the necessary risks to be great performers.
How often does a manager find himself frustrated when he discovers that work has not been done by others the way he would’ve done it himself? He is implying, “Do it the right way, my way.”
This not only dismisses creativity, but it also trains others to focus on what they need to do to please others.
We need to give other people an A and the freedom to be more like how God planned them to be.
Dear God, We earned this A because you have made us in your image. Amen.