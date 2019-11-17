On the light side . . .
“Giving Thanks” from Psalm 92:1 – “It is good to give thanks to the Lord, and to sing praises to Your Name, O Most High.” A person who has a grateful heart will enjoy spiritual health and be able to thank God even in the face of death.
Fulton Oursler learned this lesson from a woman who helped care for him when he was a little boy. She told him, “Looking for good things is a kind of game an old preacher taught me to play. Take this morning . . . I woke up and thought, ‘What’s there to praise God for today?’ You know what? I couldn’t think of a thing! Then from the kitchen came the most delicious odor that ever tickled my nose. Coffee! ‘Much obliged, Lord, for the coffee,’ I said, ‘and much obliged, too, for the smell of it.’”
Many years later, Oursler stood at the bedside of that same woman as she lay dying. Seeing her in much pain, he wondered if she could still find something to be grateful for. Just then, she opened her eyes, looked at the others gathered around her bedside, and quietly said with a smile, “Much obliged, Lord, for such fine friends.”
I can’t think of a better time than today to begin looking for things to be grateful for. It won’t matter what words you use, whether you say, “Thank you, Father,” or “Much obliged, Lord.” The important thing is to praise and thank Him. And the more you do, the more you’ll improve your outlook on life.
On the reflective side . . .
At Thanksgiving, a distinctively American holiday, God’s people properly set aside the day to reflect on the blessings of special and common grace. In its relatively brief history, our nation has been unusually blessed by God. We enjoy a degree of freedom unknown by many of the peoples of the world – a freedom that includes the privilege of undisrupted worship and the opportunity to perpetuate the faith of our fathers. No other nation has been so blessed with material bounties. The foreign machines of war have not scarred our land, nor made rubble of our cities, nor scattered death and destruction within our borders.
How profoundly grateful we ought to be! Let us unite our hearts and voices in exclaiming with David: “Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless His holy Name.”
Martin Rinkart (1586-1649), a German pastor during the Thirty Years War, penned the following words to be used as a Table Hymn for his family to sing before meals. Note the joy and delight he expresses in each line despite the fact that he had to bury more than 4,000 of his parishioners who died from the war and the dreadful plague. He wanted his family and us to always thank God regardless of the circumstance. Meditate on these lines:
Now thank we all our God with heart and hands and voices,
Who wondrous things has done, in whom His world rejoices;
Who, from our mothers’ arms, has blessed us on our way
With countless gifts of love, and still is ours today.
O may this bounteous God through all our life be near us,
With ever joyful hearts and blessed peace to cheer us, And keep us in His grace, and guide us when perplexed,
And free us from all ills in this world and the next.