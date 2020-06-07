God of love, not wrath

Jeremiah 29:11-14a
Esther 4:14
I understand that recently claims were made in this paper that the Covid-19 pandemic is a “wake-up call” from God to a nation that has strayed from God. It is tragic that in a matter of months 100,000-plus Americans have died from this highly contagious and deadly virus. It irresponsible to explain away the complex theological problem of theodicy (divinity’s relationship to evil) with such a casual assertion. Furthermore, I cannot imagine having such a limited and limiting view of God.
The God of the universe, embodied in the person of Jesus Christ, that I love, worship, serve and desire to share with others is not as punitive as this.
We have just finished Eastertide, a liturgical season in which we celebrate that we have been raised to new life in Christ. God has done a new thing in the world. We need not fear the wrath of God. We need not continually look over our shoulder wondering when God will smite us. This is not the character of God revealed in Christ and the witness of scripture. Rather, in Christ’s resurrection, we are invited into a transformed relationship with God and with each other.
Our loving and gracious God chooses to be with us and for us each day. This is the promise of Jesus Christ. This is the promise of God articulated in Jeremiah 29:11-14b, first spoken to God’s people in exile:
“11For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope. 12Then when you call upon me and come and pray to me, I will hear you. 13When you search for me, you will find me; if you seek me with all your heart, 14I will let you find me, says the Lord, and I will restore your fortunes and gather you from all the nations and all the places where I have driven you, says the Lord, and I will bring you back to the place from which I sent you into exile.”
These words originally written to a people in exile still have deep meaning for us today. That is the beauty of scripture.
Recently, I participated in an adult Sunday School class via Zoom with St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, catching the tail end of Esther, a book near and dear to my heart. If you are not familiar with her story, Esther was a Jewish woman, who becomes the Queen of Persia and (spoiler alert!) risks her life to stop the genocide of her people. Esther was called to remember who she was, which ultimately gave her the courage to do the right thing for the sake of others.
When Esther is weighing this choice, her cousin Mordecai assures her that her people will prevail one way or another, hinting at God’s faithfulness. Mordecai then says, “Who knows? Perhaps you have come to royal dignity for just such a time as this.” (Esther 4:14b)
God is not wrathful, desiring to punish the world for a perceived lack of faithfulness. Instead, God calls us into partnership with God for the redemption of the whole world.
Like Esther, we are called to remember who we are and whose we are. In these days, we are called to have courage to do the right thing. This includes caring for the most vulnerable among us by following CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing a mask when you go out into public.
Like the exiles in Jeremiah, we are called to remember that God has plans for us, for welfare and not harm. In Jeremiah 29, we hear God’s instructions for living in exile. With these words, we too are reminded of how to live in these days: “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”
God loves us so much that God could not bear to be away from us. This is the promise of Christ. May we live each day as if this promise were written on our hearts.