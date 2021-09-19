This week’s article connects with last week’s. It again is about living the Christian life instead of arguing, fighting over everything and hating each other because our options are different. The following verses deal quite well with this problem;
Mark 9:33-35 “They came to Capernaum. When he was in the house, he asked them, “What were you arguing about on the road?” 34 But they kept quiet because on the way they had argued about who was the greatest. 35 Sitting down, Jesus called the Twelve and said, ‘Anyone who wants to be first must be the very last, and the servant of all.’”
James 3:13-4:3 “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom. 14 But if you harbor bitter envy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not boast about it or deny the truth. 15 Such ‘wisdom’ does not come down from heaven but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic. 16 For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice. 17 But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere. 18 Peacemakers who sow in peace reap a harvest of righteousness.
“What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? 2 You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight. You do not have because you do not ask God. 3 When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.”
These verses speak for themselves! In the first one, Jesus tells us to stop arguing over who is greater or who is right or wrong. He says if you want to follow Me and be first you must be last and be servant to all. An easy way to say that is, stop being selfish and put others welfare first.
James continues this idea about having the right kind of wisdom. He says if we are wise we’ll show it not with our bragging but by living a good life. Go back and read 14-16 again. Most of the things James talks about are so prevalent in our society; things have gotten so out of hand. We need to humble ourselves and realize that we are not always right. We need to show we are Christians by living the good life and putting others first. When we do that we no longer have time to argue, and we can learn to respect each other once again. Blessings!