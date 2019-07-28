How do we pray? Follow Jesus’ example

In our reading for this week (Luke 11:1-13), Jesus teaches the disciples how to pray.
As an example Jesus gives what we call the “Lord’s Prayer.” In teaching His disciples this prayer, Jesus also reminds them to focus on God’s reign, God’s mercy and the strengthening of the community.
He encourages His disciples to have childlike trust and persistence in prayer.
Jesus follows this example of prayer by using parables that ask for food. This first parable evokes persistence in prayer, being unashamed to keep asking God.
The second parable invokes the relationship between child and parent. Jesus is saying we should have trust like a child, to trust our parent to always care for us and do the right thing. These are two good examples of how we should be persistent and trust in God to hear and answer our prayers.
Throughout the Bible, God hears the prayers of believers. Our prayers concern our daily needs. God is like a friend who finally gives in to our persistence of request, and He is also like a parent who will provide us with our needs. The end of the reading indicates that we will receive the Holy Spirit to walk with us and be our guide as we continue to learn how to pray. The Holy Spirit will even pray for us when we cannot pray for ourselves. We need to pray without ceasing, because God can take all we throw at Him!
So this week remember that God hears and answers prayer and so strengthens us! As we call on Him, He will answer you and increase your strength within you!
Blessings and peace.