Do you have anyone in your life that is hard to love? Truth be told, there are some people who are bent that way. The cranky neighbor, the friend who carries around a negative vibe, and sometimes it is even our very own family member. Some people walk around with a sour attitude, no matter what you say or do.
Here’s the deal though. God has called us to love. “This is my command: Love each other.” (John 15:17). Seven words. And they are a command, no less. God doesn’t say, love people when they are nice to you. Or love people when they are kind, or only when they love you back. He tells us to love. And as hard as it can be sometimes, He means love everyone.
As for that cranky neighbor who seldom has a nice word to share. “ … You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your strength, and all your mind.’ And, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Luke 10:27). It’s usually a given that people who do love God, have no problem saying they do.
And we might say we love everyone. (Well, except that guy, you know the one. He converses in run-on sentences that never stop … talking about things that seem less than important to me … ). You get the idea.
“Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.” (Romans 13:8).
Let’s face it. It can be quite challenging to keep our mindset right and love those that are hard to love. But if you turn the table around and think in terms of Jesus and how He loves us … well, I think that lathers a bit of perspective on it.
Why are we called to love others? The most basic of answers is this: “We love because He first loved us.” (1 John 4:19). One way to spread the goodness of God is by loving others. When we love others, the love of God is shared and spreads like a pile of leaves blowing in the wind.
Am I lovable every day? My family would probably answer yes on most days. But even with the best of intentions we are all human and are operating on emotions and feelings.
Part of being able to love others involves being able to forgive them. I’m grateful my family forgives me when my shortcomings come to the surface. “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” (Colossians 3:13).
Father, may we all take a moment today to spread the love of Jesus – especially to those who are hard to love. We never know when the light we shine might be what they need to turn the tide. In Jesus Name. Amen.