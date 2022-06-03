by Rev. Donald Taylor
Transitional Pastor, First Presbyterian Church
“Reach one, teach one, save one.” Those words are not a bad evangelism motto.
The process of bringing a person to Christ is meeting them in their neighborhood and sharing your story.
Today we read of Paul reaching Phillipi with the word of God, because that is where God called him to be.
He spent a couple of days in the city and went on Sunday to an expected meeting place to find willing ears.
One such person was a business woman of a nearby town. Her business was selling purple cloth. This was a much prized product and was making her a wealthy person.
This is important to know in the setting, for it made her acceptance of Christ a sign that the Gospel was for everyone.
Her acceptance also meant that she would be able to help the church grow by her financial resources of support.
Paul would be invited to stay with her family while he was developing the church in Phillippi.
Is your church for everyone or only those with social standing?
In our reading of Acts 16:9-15 it presupposes only women were at the meeting “down by the riverside.”
What about men and children, do they come out for activities and worship?
All of this being there is minimal and inconsequential, if the ears of those present are not open to the Word of God.
There is a praise chorus which reminds us about this Word. It says, “thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path”, echoing Psalm 119 verse 105.
Pastors who write these sermons of the week hope that they are sometimes read by people who are not part of the churches of the community.
Then the work of the church might be kindled in their hearts. That is what drove Paul to go out to the meeting place.
There he was hoping to reach new people for Christ. He was an evangelist.
Like us, he also knew that there are regulars who are fed by the Word. We need to rehear the message of God to feed our souls.
The message of the evangelist reaches the ears of people, but the dealers in purple cloth are the businessmen and business women who sometimes get us to the riverside to hear. It takes all to be the Church!