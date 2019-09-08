Inbreaking of Kingdom of God: What we do here matters

“Laboring for the Kingdom of God: What we do here matters.”
Luke 12:32-40
I would hope that no one likes to preach about judgment. In my experience, some Christians don’t even like to talk about judgment.
It makes us a little bit squeamish.
Jesus occasionally talked about judgment during his three-year ministry. He said and did some things that got him into trouble from time to time. Even today, Jesus is about more than making us comfortable: in church and in our daily lives. If we take seriously Jesus’ words from the Gospel, and are honest about it, they make us uncomfortable. If we can lean into that discomfort, we might better discern how God is calling us to be in the world.
This passage is filled with language about being ready and preparedness.
What does it mean to be ready?
If I understand the text, being ready means laboring for the Kingdom of God that God desires to give us.
God does not call us to be Christian, which means “Christ-follower,” so that when we die, we will go to heaven. That is not our goal. God calls us to be Christ-followers, so that every single day, we will work to bring heaven to earth.
We claim this truth in The Lord’s Prayer: Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.
What does it mean to labor for the Kingdom of God?
It means participating in God’s will for creation, that it will one day be redeemed.
This is the promise of Easter: that Christ died, Christ is risen, and Christ will come again. When Christ returns, the world, with all its beauty and brokenness, will be redeemed. Every person and creature who is sick, hungry, separated, isolated, lonely, broken, forgotten, or ostracized will be made whole in a way that none of us has experienced.
It’s a wholeness only God can and will bring in the fullness of time.
Heaven is not an escape hatch.
Rather, Jesus calls us to be ready for the Kingdom of God, which is God’s good pleasure to give us. Biblical scholar Brendan Byrne translates “good pleasure” here as “determination.”
God is determined to give us the Kingdom of God. We are called to participate in it.
This means that what we do here matters. Every decision we make, how we spend our money, the things we say to each other, how we treat our family, friends, the poor, the vulnerable, the stranger, the alien and the other.
It matters.
With each decision, we choose to embrace and participate in, or ignore and deny God’s determination for the world.
In this text, Jesus compares himself to a thief in the night. One scholar suggests this uncomfortable comparison invites us to reflect on how we prioritize earthly and eternal security. After all, our culture can be a little obsessed with earthly security.
Siblings in Christ: we ought to be wary of this because of how it transpires.
I spoke recently with a professor at Austin Seminary, who observed that concerns about security are frequently rooted in demonization of the other.
Prominent Christians are sometimes the worst perpetrators of this thinking.
It goes like this: “We need to do ‘X-thing’ to protect ourselves from ‘Y-people.’”
It includes generalizations and mischaracterizations about the group in question, rooted in fearmongering, that encourages us to view them as “the other.”
This is not a new phenomenon. It is a frequently used one. The results are devastating.
This is not what God in Christ desires.
Do not be afraid, little flock, for God is determined to give us the world as God sees it.
It is our generous God’s good pleasure. We only have to be ready.
This means letting go of demonizing the other for the sake of earthly security.
We have already been promised everything that God desires to give us. Therefore, Dear Ones, we have nothing to fear.
We must want to embrace God’s promises more than the fear our culture sows in our hearts.
We must choose each day anew to bring heaven to earth. For the sake of our beautiful and broken world that God loves so much.