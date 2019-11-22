Ladies of Faith Lutheran preparing for fall bazaar

BEEVILLE – The ladies at Faith Lutheran Church are busy getting ready for their annual fall bazaar.
The bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a wide array of handcrafted items at the bazaar. Items for sale include comforters, quilts, holiday wreathes and centerpieces, and much more. In addition there will be a baked goods table with cakes, candies, tea rings, cookies and other special homemade holiday treats.
Some very detailed quilts, on which the ladies have worked many long hours, will be auctioned off through silent bids.
The ladies also will have a snack bar offering baked goods and a large selection of soups and sandwiches for lunch. The baked goods and desserts will be served throughout the day until they run out.
In conjunction with the ladies bazaar, there will be a large rummage sale going on in the back of the church at the youth building, which is located behind the parking lot on the south side of the church.
Faith Lutheran Church is located at 1500 E. FM 351 right next to the new Stripes store.