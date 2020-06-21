“Then the Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is your brother Abel?’ He said, ‘I do not know; am I my brother’s keeper?’ And the Lord said, ‘What have you done? Listen; your brother’s blood is crying out to me from the ground!” – Genesis 4:9-10
“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” – John 10:10
Dear sisters and brothers in Christ,
We need to talk about George Floyd. And Ahmaud Arbery. And Breonna Taylor.
In reading these names, perhaps your heart rate is increasing. Maybe your amygdala, that fight or flight response at the base of your brain, is activating. Take a few deep breaths and hang in there with me. This is a shame-free zone.
If you do not know these names, Google them. If you do not have internet, call someone you trust who does and ask them.
I am between ministerial calls but remain bound to my ordination vows. One is “to serve the people with energy, intelligence, imagination and love.” I consider it a failure to uphold this vow if I refused the Spirit’s beckoning to talk about these black lives that matter so much. These beautiful children of God were killed while going about everyday activities that I take for granted: cashing a check, going for a jog in the park, sleeping in bed.
As a person of faith, I believe that God, as revealed in the person of Jesus Christ and in Scripture, has something to say about these senseless, tragic deaths. God has something to say about our culture that systematizes and perpetuates them.
During seminary, I became aware of institutional racism. It was not until 2017 that I realized that I, as a white woman, am a beneficiary of white supremacy. I am forever grateful to the person who spelled this out for me. I benefit from the racism that is baked into every system and institution that make up our society. I suspect God has something to say about that too.
Just as God questioned Cain about his brother’s whereabouts and well-being, God calls us to care for the well-being of our brothers and sisters, particularly those whose skin color is different than ours. For their blood is crying out to God from the ground.
In John 10, Jesus tells us that He came that all might have abundant life. This is the promise of God in Christ. Lutheran pastor Nadia Bolz-Weber writes that life abundant means flourishing. She writes, “As a Christian I believe that God took on human flesh to be with us, which means that human bodies are holy. So the promise of life abundant can only be had when we insist on the dignity and holiness of every human body.”
As people of faith and conscience, God invites us into partnership, to labor for abundant life for all. Particularly those who are subject to racist policies and informal red lining, those who suffer at the hand of implicit bias, those who struggle to breathe free, under the boot heel of oppression.
I know that if you are still reading this, you are a good person who wants to do the right thing. This is shame-free zone. It’s not meant for guilt and shame, which are not productive agents for change.
Instead, I extend an invitation. Spend some time in honest prayer. Ask how God might speak to you through these scriptures alongside current events. I invite you, as a person of faith and conscience, to consider how you benefit from our systems that oppress others. This honest, prayerful inventory is the first step toward a life abundant for all.
Talk with other white folks about what you can do together to bring change. Take responsibility for your own edification and education on this topic. There is a lot out there, especially right now. Read books by writers of color, both fiction and non-fiction, to expand your world view. Change starts with us.
The blood of our siblings is crying out from the ground. God desires abundant life for all. We are our brother’s (and sister’s ) keeper. Together, may we labor for a better world where all might flourish.