Living expectantly for Jesus

It is popular among Christians to refer to Jesus as their “Lord and Savior.” The word “Lord” is a royal title given to Jesus. Other royal titles include “Messiah” or “Anointed One” and “King.” Yet we are sometimes too glib when we use the term “Lord.” Have you ever stopped to think what that means?
This Sunday, Jan. 5, we remember the story of the Magi from the East that searched for the one who would be King of Israel. In fact, they would be the only ones to call Jesus a “King” until he appeared before Pilate on charges of sedition and treason against the Roman emperor.
These Magi (or high, kingly priests) wanted to worship Jesus and bring him gifts worthy of a King. We believe they came from Ancient Persia by following an unusual astronomical sign – a guiding star. Ironically, they stopped in Jerusalem to ask Herod the Great, the puppet king of Judea, “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” (Matthew 2:2, NIV.)
To say that Herod was taken aback by this question is probably a gross understatement. Herod was charged with keeping good order in Judea on behalf of the Roman government. He must have been stunned by the Magi’s question. The birth of another king would not only confuse the populace but also threaten his own rule.
I’m guessing the chief priests that Herod consulted were caught flat-footed as well. After searching the books of the prophets, they confirmed that this Messiah would be born in Bethlehem, the town of David. “But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the clans of Judah, out of you will come for me one who will be ruler over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from ancient times.” (Micah 5:2, NIV.)
Hundreds of years earlier, God made a promise to King David that his throne would be established forever (2 Samuel 7:16.). Yet, the line of succession from David ended after 400 years. Even so, God never revoked his promise to David, and the Jews never stopped believing that a Messiah would come from David’s line, even in the darkest times of captivity. In Isaiah 9:2, the prophet says that the Jews who were living in the darkness of captivity would “see a great light.” In spite of being conquered and taken into captivity by the Assyrians, Egyptians, Babylonians and Persians, and ultimately being subjected to Roman rule, the Jews continued to cling to this promise.
In fairness, though, Jesus was an unlikely King. He was born in a stable to working-class parents. As Isaiah 53:2b says: “He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.” Jesus just did not look like a King. Even though the religious leaders accused Jesus of claiming kingship in a trial before Pilate, they certainly did not believe he was the Messiah, and Pilate would scoff at the idea.
But the story of Jesus is not over. Two thousand years ago, the world experienced what I would call ”Jesus Part I,” the humble, gentle teacher that brought good news to the poor, enabled the blind to see, cast out demons, and healed many. He would be a Savior through his ignominious death.
There are many Prophesies yet to be fulfilled, however. There are prophesies pertaining to the return of Jesus as the political, global, metaphysical Ruler of all creation – the One that will demolish all earthly kingdoms, the One that will establish justice and righteousness and end all wars.
How did so many miss the birth and life of their Messiah? The Jews of the day missed Him because they were not living expectantly. They were not attentive to the signs. Today’s world is missing out on Jesus. We don’t know Him. We aren’t living expectantly for His return, and we are not attentive to signs.
It is time for us to step away from our worldly ways and live in expectation of Christ’s return. It is time for us to stop straddling the fence and decide once and for all which is our kingdom – God’s or the world’s. This doesn’t mean we separate ourselves from the world. Jesus wants us in the world daily serving Him and drawing others to His saving grace. To serve our King, we are called to touch the lives of the hurt, the lost, the least, the lonely, the angry, the misguided, the disillusioned and the marginalized and to tell them the good news of the better Kingdom; of the better king; of the one called Lord, King, Messiah, Christ.
